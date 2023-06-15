Birch and Pine Counseling in Cloquet is expanding its roots

CLOQUET — In August 2022, psychotherapists and Cloquet-natives Ashley Rhoads and Bailey Goldsmith officially opened Birch and Pine Counseling on Cloquet Avenue; prior to moving into the building, they had already been meeting clients outside in local parks.

Not even a year later, they opened a second location in Duluth and anticipate a third location south of Cloquet within the next year.

“It speaks volumes to how well we’ve been received by the community,” Rhoads said.

This should feel like a safe place to be able to talk about whatever it is that you want to talk about, and we really work hard to make sure that that atmosphere echoes. Ashley Rhoads, co-founder, Birch and Pine Counseling

Rhoads and Goldsmith forged a strong friendship after meeting as undergraduates at the College of St. Scholastica.

“We knew when we first met that we wanted to do therapy together. We wanted to build something in our community because growing up here, there were some resources but not a lot, and so it was a dream of ours to be able to do this,” said Rhoads.

Birch and Pine has been off to a fast start and the founders do not anticipate slowing down.

They have goals to expand their outreach to eventually include services in Moose Lake, Barnum, and even Pine City, in addition to “services in Cloquet that sometimes you would only be able to get in Duluth, like grief support groups … to meet the needs of whatever our community needs so that you can still get really great quality mental health care in your own hometown,” Rhoads said.

Of course, Rhoads and Goldsmith share a passion for therapy, but perhaps strongest of all is the mutual philosophy that radiates from the whole Birch and Pine team — all of whom are CSS grads and have roots in Cloquet or the surrounding areas.

They sum up their approach as “being human … we’re going to sit with you … we’re going to listen to you … I’m not going to tell you how to live your life, I’m going to help you navigate [and] deal with it,” said Rhoads.

Rhoads also added, “we’ve had so many people come in and they say ‘It feels like home, coming in here’ … you’ll normally find us in sweatshirts and jeans, we’re very laid back because … this should feel like coming home. This should feel like a safe place to be able to talk about whatever it is that you want to talk about and we really work hard to make sure that that atmosphere echoes … because it's hard to sit down with someone who you don’t know and be like ‘Let me tell you about all the times that my life has sucked.’”

“When you come in I get a snapshot … I always tell my clients to come back in and be like ‘Yeah Bailey, that sucked,’ or ‘This worked really well.’ ... I’m not here to change any aspect of your life that you don’t want,” Goldsmith added.

Birch and Pine offers a wide range of outpatient mental health services for children, adults, families, couples and individuals; they also work with families going through reunification; parents participating in foster care with their kids; rule 25 chemical assessments; school-based services; and they recently added a massage therapist to their team.

To learn more or to make an appointment, visit their website at https://www.bpcounseling.info/.