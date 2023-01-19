Bid awarded for Cloquet riverfront signage project

CLOQUET — Residents will notice new signage at the end of 2023 along the city's riverfront.

The Cloquet City Council approved a bid Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 106 Group to work on the cultural riverfront signage project.

The project is based on a $50,000 grant the city received from the Blandin Foundation in October to create unique, local narratives of Native Americans and settlers in the form of riverfront signage.

106 Group's project costs are equal to the grant amount the city has received. Holly Hansen, director of the city's community development department, said two proposals were received for the project and the selection committee resoundingly chose the proposal from 106 Group.

Hansen said the difference in proposals was that 106 Group's included more opportunity for foster community engagement — the intention of the grant.

The selection committee included City Council and Fond du Lac Lake Superior Band of Chippewa representation.

The project will produce interpretive signage for installation leading into the riverfront trailhead area for Spafford Park and Dunlap Island.

According to the proposal from 106 Group, the design phase will begin in February, with fabrication and completion of the project scheduled for December.