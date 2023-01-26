STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Beloved local broadcaster asks for help in time of need

WKLK and WMOZ radio broadcaster Dwight Cadwell is seeking a liver transplant as his decade-long battle with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis has worsened.

Broadcaster calls game
WKLK radio broadcaster Dwight Cadwell calls a boys basketball game between Esko and Moose Lake-Willow River alongside color commentator Tony DeLeon on Friday, Jan. 21 at Esko High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
January 26, 2023 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — Perched at his broadcast desk on the far end of the Wrenshall High School stage overlooking the court, longtime sports broadcaster Dwight Cadwell took to the local airwaves to call the final Brown Jug game between the Carlton and Wrenshall boys basketball teams earlier this month.

The assignment, while exciting in its own right, held an even greater significance for Cadwell, as it meant an opportunity to get back to doing what he loves as he continues to battle health issues.

“When you get to do something you have a passion for (and) to have it just kind of taken away it’s kind of like, ah man,” Cadwell said with emotion in his voice. ”... Granted, I’m checking scores, and I’m still doing work for the station at home, and I’ve got some of those capabilities, but it’s not like being at a game or getting that atmosphere.”

Broadcaster calls game
WKLK radio broadcaster Dwight Cadwell (right) calls a boys basketball game between Esko and Moose Lake-Willow River alongside color commentator Tony DeLeon on Friday, Jan. 21 at Esko High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Cadwell, who typically calls between 40-50 local games during the winter sports season, has had to significantly dial back his normal radio schedule, as his battle with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, has intensified since earlier this summer, which has prompted his need for a liver transplant.

NASH is a type of liver disease in which fat builds up in the liver of people who drink little or no alcohol, according to Cancer.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original diagnosis came 11 years ago after Cadwell reported feeling extremely sick and was admitted to Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet. He was later transferred to Essentia Health in Duluth where it was determined that his liver had stopped working.

IVs and medications provided by the gastroenterology unit of Essentia allowed his liver to begin working again, but below normal levels.

Additional treatment at Mayo Clinic led to the official diagnosis of NASH, which had been kept in check through multiple proactive steps until this past summer.

“During that stretch I was just mostly controlling it through diet, exercise, medication. It wasn’t until the end of May and beginning of June (that it worsened),” Cadwell shared. “And at first they didn’t even think it was my liver. I ended up gaining almost 40 pounds in like two weeks of fluid.”

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Planes perform at air show
Local
Duluth News Tribune, Cloquet Pine Journal earn awards
The Forum Communications newspapers received accolades in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.
January 26, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
18aug02_019.jpeg
Local
Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
January 26, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
IMG_8022.jpg
Local
Carlton Ambulance Service begins planning to ensure sustainability
The city of Carlton held a meeting to start the discussion on changes to the Carlton Ambulance Service and possibly increasing funding from the municipalities it serves.
January 26, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Cooking around the World, Tech and Coffee and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
January 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
teacher of the year 2023.png
Local
2 Northland educators among 'Teacher of the Year' nominees
Education Minnesota, the statewide K-12 teachers union, is set to announce a winner in May.
January 25, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Gavel stock image
Local
Barnum man faces first-degree drug charge
Officers found the 35-year-old slumped over in his vehicle in a gas station parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.
January 24, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
FILE: Minnesota Power and Allete building
Local
Regulators approve Minnesota Power rate increase, approximately half of what company requested
The company plans to ask for another rate increase later this year.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FILE: Carlton County Transportation
Local
Carlton County continues to pursue state funding for justice center
Officials had a proposal included in 2022's omnibus bill that failed to pass, but they are looking to try and secure funding for the project in 2023, as well.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Garfield School
Local
Cloquet School Board OKs two contracts for athletic facility project
Superintendent Michael Cary set a goal of having an overall financial plan to present to the board at its next meeting on Feb. 13.
January 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Two mushers on the trail.
Local
What to know about Beargrease 2023
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon starts Sunday, Jan. 29, in Duluth.
January 23, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

The fluid build-up led to Cadwell being sent back to Mayo where doctors discovered that his liver was functioning at a 5-10% rate compared to that of a normal liver.

The complications signaled the immediate need for a liver transplant, in addition to having the extra fluid drained approximately every 10 days.

“You have two options when you get the liver transplant at the stage I’m at, (which) is you get a donor from a deceased individual or a living donor, in which a living donor can donate half their liver,” Cadwell said.

Family photo
Dwight Cadwell, left, poses for a photo alongside members of his immediate and extended family.
Contributed / Dwight Cadwell

Up until that point, Cadwell had been reluctant to share the details of his condition outside of his immediate family and co-workers at the radio station. Under advisement from his care team, Cadwell’s wife Diane shared details of the situation on Facebook with a link to the Mayo Clinic's living donor website in order to get the word out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said that the more people that are aware of the situation, the more chance you'll have of people that would be willing to get tested or go through the process of seeing if they would be able to donate part of their liver,” Dwight said.

The news has since spread around the community.

“We have gotten very positive responses,” Diane said. “I’ve actually had a few people reach out that have family members or they themselves have had a transplant. And you know just little encouraging words, so that was really nice. I didn’t expect to get that.”

As the couple, who have been married for 36 years, continue to hope and pray for a match, Diane shared that the two have leaned on their faith, which remains a large part of their lives.

Married couple photo
Diane and Dwight Cadwell pose for a photo.
Contributed / Dwight Cadwell

“God gets us through everything, good or bad,” Diane said. “We’ve gotten some good advice about you can’t control everything, and Dwight’s actually very positive. He’s not somebody that’s like 'Oh poor me.' He’s just like, 'Well, we gotta get this done.' I probably worry about it more than he does as far as like 'Well what if?' But what if he gets hit by a car tomorrow?”

“That’s the kind of the attitude that you have to take because you’re not guaranteed no matter whether you have a disease or cancer or whatever, that’s kind of how we view things,” she went on to say. “I mean we want him around for quite a bit longer. He’s a pretty good grandpa.”

The Cadwell family remains hopeful that a living donor will be found as word continues to spread about Dwight’s condition. In the meantime, Dwight said the support from his five kids and time spent taking care of his five grandchildren continues to provide him with strength.

Family photo
Grandparents Diane and Dwight Cadwell pose for a photo alongside their grandchildren Quinn, Felix, Waylon, Audra and Walker.
Contributed / Dwight Cadwell

“I’ve got my oldest (who) just started first grade — a grandson — and I have four that are 3 and younger. So watching them grow up and being able to babysit, that’s really kind of the motivation that keeps you going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Those interested in learning whether they’re eligible to be a live-donor are encouraged to visit the Mayo Clinic website for more information.

Related Topics: CLOQUET LUMBERJACKS
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Jan. 20, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FDLTCCFoodforthought1.jpg
Local
Attendees bring their appetites to FDLTCC's 'Food for Thought' fundraiser
The event, hosted by Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, was in person for the first time since 2020 and drew in over 200 people who raised $22,000 while enjoying dishes from 12 vendors.
January 19, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
A courtroom gavel
Local
Willow River man charged after Esko post office break-in, other burglaries
Steven Russell Macdonald faces two counts of burglary as well as mail theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.
January 19, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Cloquet City Hall Winter.jpg
Local
Bid awarded for Cloquet riverfront signage project
Twin Cities-based 106 Group will lead a project that aims to increase community engagement through cultural information.
January 19, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman