Barnum Township home lost to fire

A family pet is believed to have died in the fire, according to the sheriff's report.

Fire truck
Contributed / Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
Today at 2:27 PM

BARNUM TOWNSHIP — A house was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday, June 13 in Barnum Township.

The fire was reported at the 3887 Lone Oak Road residence at 8:08 a.m., according to a news release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Occupants evacuated the home safely and without injury, but a family pet is believed to have died in the blaze, the news release said.

The Barnum, Mahtowa, Blackhoof and Moose Lake fire departments joined the sheriff’s office in responding to the call. The Carlton Ambulance Service, Minnesota DNR, Red Cross and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall were also on the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, though no foul play is suspected, the news release said.

People stand at the front of a room while audience members ask questions
Local
