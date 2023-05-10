99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Barnum student's artwork to hang in US Capitol

A watercolor created by Olivia Dammer was selected as the winning entry for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Watercolor featuring eight scenes involving water, including shorelines and waterfalls.
Barnum High School junior Olivia Dammer's piece titled "Postcards from the North" won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District. It will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
Contributed / Rep. Pete Stauber's office
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
May 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM

BARNUM — With eight scenes representing Minnesota's connections to water, a watercolor created by 17-year-old Olivia Dammer will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Dammer, a junior at Barnum High School, was selected as Minnesota's 8th District winner in the Congressional Art Competition, Rep. Pete Stauber's office announced May 4. The contest is held in congressional districts nationwide and is sponsored by the Congressional Institute.

Young woman stands next to a tree
Olivia Dammer.
Contributed / Olivia Dammer

The piece, titled "Postcards from the North," features a moose standing in a lake, two depictions of shorelines, a waterfall, Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge, a campsite next to a lake, Split Rock Lighthouse and a view of Lake Superior from atop a hill. Each scene holds a special memory for Dammer, such as time spent visiting the beach in Superior with her family and trips to Gooseberry Falls with friends.

"I kind of wanted to go back to what Minnesota represents. … It shows how the land, animals and people are impacted by our lakes and how they are a great resource for us," she said.

The contest was open to students throughout the 8th Congressional District. A panel of artists who live in the district evaluated the entries and selected the winner, according to the U.S. House of Representatives website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dammer's piece will join winning entries from congressional districts nationwide. She will also attend an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

"Congratulations Olivia on your winning work of art, and thank you to all of the very talented students who participated in this year's Congressional Art Competition. I would like to thank all the art teachers that instruct and encourage students to participate in this annual contest," Stauber, R-Hermantown, said in a news release. "I am always so incredibly proud of the artistic talent coming out of northern Minnesota. I look forward to seeing this beautiful scene displayed in the halls of Congress every time I walk to the Capitol to vote."

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board interviews superintendent finalists
Three finalists interviewed with the board during a special public meeting Monday, May 8.
May 11, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
A gold diamond wedding band on a finger
Local
Cromwell woman still searching for owner of wedding ring found 2 years ago
It was found in the Burning Tree Plaza parking lot in July 2021.
May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Outdoor offerings abound in Moose Lake
Community members can learned how to garden, can and preserve food with Moose Lake Community Education.
May 09, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Radzak / Moose Lake Community Education
tribal/forest sxervice agreement signing
Local
Ojibwe bands, Superior National Forest sign 'co-stewardship' agreement
The memorandum of understanding is the first of its kind.
May 08, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Scanlon man loses bid to overturn life sentence for kidnapping, raping woman
A court properly allowed testimony on abusive relationships and Dennis St. John Jr.'s history of assault, a three-judge panel ruled.
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Man holds a child's dress during a public rally.
Local
Photos: Rally in Duluth to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women
Friday marked the third annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit People, and Relatives rally.
May 05, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for May 5, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
May 05, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Native Americans participate in powwow
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrations all around, a sport gaining ground and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
May 05, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Pancake breakfast for Fallon Dahl, Sjodin Strong Benefit and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
May 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
053022.N.MPR.NEWSPAPER3.jpg
Minnesota
'Hyperlocal' news fading away as rural Minnesota newspapers disappear, report says
“We are the lifeblood of information in the community,” publisher Reed Anfinson said. “Without our newspapers the community knows nothing about itself."
May 03, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad

Dammer said she was grabbing a bite to eat with her mom when she got the call she won. Earlier that same day, she found out she did not win a different art contest, and upon hearing the news about the 8th District's Congressional Art Competition, she started to cry.

Winning the contest is special to Dammer, she said.

"It means a lot to me. It means I’m improving in my art and also that people actually care about my art," she said.

Dammer hopes to pursue a career in art after high school. She doesn't have a preferred medium yet, but said her favorites are acrylic, watercolor and spray paint.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
FILE: Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Local
Moose Lake sex offender charged with attempted murder of staff member
May 03, 2023 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
4796854+Allete.jpeg
Local
Warmer winter hampers Allete's first-quarter results
May 03, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FILE:ThomsonTownHall
Local
Thomson Township Board OKs paving project
May 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3348835+09mar16_0204.jpg
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Former Esko, Carlton coach Mike Devney headed to Hall of Fame
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Scanlon man loses bid to overturn life sentence for kidnapping, raping woman
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Ross dealing as Rails win at home
May 10, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school boys play hockey
Prep
Prep hockey: CEC's Dunaiski, Rauner to continue careers in juniors
May 10, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski