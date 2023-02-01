Barnum senior builds gaga pit for Eagle Scout project

BARNUM — Ryan Manahan, a senior at Barnum High School, built a gaga pit for Barnum Community Education for his Eagle Scout Project, according to a news release.

Gaga ball is a version of dodgeball. The entire game is played inside a gaga pit — an octagon with walls that are 3 feet high.

Barnum Community Education received a grant from the Northland Foundation's Youth In Philanthropy grant program to purchase the materials needed for the gaga pit in 2020, said Roxy Olsen-Hurst, director of Barnum Community Education, in the news release.

"Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, lumber prices skyrocketed, and we waited until costs came down," she said.

On Jan. 22, Manahan and his friends built the pit in Olsen-Hurst's garage. Her husband, Corey Hurst, two parent volunteers and Scout Leader Dave Carlson supervised their work.

The pit will be stored until the snow melts. Then it will be placed in its new home in the grass by the pavilion at the elementary school for everyone to use, Olsen-Hurst said.

"A huge thank you to Ryan and his buddies for helping us out and building our gaga pit," Olsen-Hurst said. "We are so proud of your Eagle Scout advancement!"