News
News reporting
Barnum Schools receive $32K grant for bus stop arm cameras

The $32,612 award will allow the district to add stop arm cameras to 11 buses, according to a news release from the state.

By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 04:00 PM
BARNUM — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety awarded Barnum Schools with more than $32,000 to outfit school buses with stop arm cameras.

The $32,612 award will allow the district to add stop arm cameras to 11 buses, according to a news release from OTS.

The effort is part of the state's latest phase of grants aimed at helping keep students safe as they get on and off school buses, the news release said. Barnum was one of 19 school districts or transportation companies awarded a grant during this round.

Applicants had to collaborate with local law enforcement, create an outreach plan and demonstrate their need by sharing violation numbers from the last two years.

State law requires all vehicles to stop for a school bus when its flashing lights are activated and its stop arm is fully extended, the news release said. Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine and criminal charges for passing a school bus, passing when a child is outside the bus or injuring or killing a child.

