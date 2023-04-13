99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Barnum High School welcomes National Honor Society members

New members were inducted on Monday, April 10.

Students pose for a photo on a staircase
New members of the Barnum High School John O. Calverley Chapter of the National Honor Society pose for a photo on Monday, April 10.
Contributed / Kristen Helland
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM

BARNUM — The Barnum High School John O. Calverley Chapter of the National Honor Society announced the induction of new members on Monday, April 10.

The following students were honored: Megan Anderson, Ella Bednarek, Kaden Carlson, Jack Dobosenski, Bryce Ferguson, Eli Gilbertson, Keenan Head, Rijah Jones, Janaya Jurek, Madison Koecher, Pierce Korpela, Aili Lund, Ava Moors, Gwendolyn Rotta, Spencer Strohm, Megan Swenson, Reagan Warnygora and Avery Westendorf.

They join current members Jasmine Akurugo, Annaka Bogenholm, Hayden Charboneau, Brady Coughlin, Olivia Dammer, Kira DeCaigny, Kate Ferrin, Dylan Frank, Lyla Head, Ella Heaton, Kendra Jurek, Hudson Kasberg, Rayna Klejeski, Lenorah Korpela, Calindria Liggett, Ryan Manahan, Murray Salzer, Gavin Thiry, Natalie Vargo and Dylan Wallace.

All Members Barnum NHS 2022-2023.JPG
The Barnum High School John O. Calverley Chapter of the National Honor Society poses for a photo on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Contributed / Kristen Helland

To earn membership, students must have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, service, leadership and character. Members of the National Honor Society are required to uphold the values and characteristics by which they were selected.

During the 2022-2023 school year, Barnum NHS members developed their own leadership projects, which included a food drive, a clothing drive, church projects, suicide awareness posters, Barnum Sports Network, all arts day leader, writing cards for teachers, conference child care, Easter cards for nursing home residents, and together hosted three blood drives to support our local hospitals. Kristen Helland is the group's adviser.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, Wrenshall Scoreboard Fundraiser and more
April 13, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man poses for headshot
Local
How to start a business with the Northland SBDC
April 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board looks at budget questions, superintendent hiring and enrollment projections
April 12, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Fire truck
Local
Barnum farmers injured in attempt to save animals from fire
April 09, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kids and the Easter Bunny on the ice at an arena during a family event.
Local
Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet
April 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Golfer lines up putt
Prep
Prep boys golf: Lumberjacks anxious to build on last year's success
April 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports