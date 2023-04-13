Barnum High School welcomes National Honor Society members

BARNUM — The Barnum High School John O. Calverley Chapter of the National Honor Society announced the induction of new members on Monday, April 10.

The following students were honored: Megan Anderson, Ella Bednarek, Kaden Carlson, Jack Dobosenski, Bryce Ferguson, Eli Gilbertson, Keenan Head, Rijah Jones, Janaya Jurek, Madison Koecher, Pierce Korpela, Aili Lund, Ava Moors, Gwendolyn Rotta, Spencer Strohm, Megan Swenson, Reagan Warnygora and Avery Westendorf.

They join current members Jasmine Akurugo, Annaka Bogenholm, Hayden Charboneau, Brady Coughlin, Olivia Dammer, Kira DeCaigny, Kate Ferrin, Dylan Frank, Lyla Head, Ella Heaton, Kendra Jurek, Hudson Kasberg, Rayna Klejeski, Lenorah Korpela, Calindria Liggett, Ryan Manahan, Murray Salzer, Gavin Thiry, Natalie Vargo and Dylan Wallace.

The Barnum High School John O. Calverley Chapter of the National Honor Society poses for a photo on Monday, April 10, 2023. Contributed / Kristen Helland

To earn membership, students must have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, service, leadership and character. Members of the National Honor Society are required to uphold the values and characteristics by which they were selected.

During the 2022-2023 school year, Barnum NHS members developed their own leadership projects, which included a food drive, a clothing drive, church projects, suicide awareness posters, Barnum Sports Network, all arts day leader, writing cards for teachers, conference child care, Easter cards for nursing home residents, and together hosted three blood drives to support our local hospitals. Kristen Helland is the group's adviser.