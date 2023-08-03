Barnum farm specializes in nature-based therapy, ag education

BARNUM — Graceful Strides Farm opened its gates to the public Monday, July 31, with a grand opening event including food, music, crafts and activities, staff meet-and-greet, and of course, farm animals.

“We want everyone to come and see that this is what we’re doing and be welcoming and inviting to everybody,” said Heather Wright, Graceful Strides Farm founder and president.

When 3412 Bent Trout Lake Road was listed for sale, Wright saw the opportunity to make something that she had been dreaming about since college a reality.

Graceful Strides Farm in Barnum held its grand opening Monday, July 31. Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

“My passion was for animal-assisted therapy, and just with life and kids and COVID we just never quite got to it,” Wright said.

Now she will be using the farm property for agriculture education as well as animal- and nature-based therapy.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, operated by Wright and a group of about 20 staff and volunteers, is mainly serving those in southern Carlton County and northern Pine County.

ADVERTISEMENT

also read





The farm has a wide range of offerings, including farmer enrichment camps, farm tours, community education classes, NorthStar Community Services day treatment programs, one-on-one therapeutic sessions, school tours and seasonal events such as a family-friendly haunted hayride and a wonderland sleigh ride.

Wright said that during the week, Graceful Strides “will be utilized for day treatment for children. (They) will come from their local school districts for three hours a day and get therapy through licensed mental health professionals.”

The kids will also make and sell crafts, such as fern buckets and wreaths, to help support the farm.

In addition to receiving therapeutic experiences, Wright said youth will also be learning life skills through their activities on the farm.

Gerald and Jerry, two of Graceful Strides' Fjord horses, stand in a round pen during the farm's grand opening. Jess Waldbillig / Pine Journal

For example, “with the garden, they’ll harvest the produce and we’ll teach them how to can and we’ll teach them how to cook things,” Wright said.

The farm has rabbits, goats, chickens, sheep, cattle, a donkey and 17 horses, including six of the Fjord breed.

Graceful Strides Farm equine manager Cailee Stenson said the farm is hoping to be more Fjord-based because of their friendly demeanor. “They’re 'in-your-pocket' kind of horses," she said.

Barnum resident Amy Scott attended Graceful Strides Farm grand opening with her daughter, Jocelyn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We think it’s a good community development going on. We’re excited for harvest time and winter hayrides,” she said.

To learn more about or get in touch with Graceful Strides Farm, Wright suggests visiting their Facebook page or gracefulstridesfarm.com , or stopping by the farm.

“Monday through Friday we’re open, so stop by and say hi,” she encouraged.