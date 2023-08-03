Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Barnum farm specializes in nature-based therapy, ag education

Graceful Strides Farm serves residents of southern Carlton County and northern Pine County.

A woman paints a teenager's hand in a horse barn.
Graceful Strides Farm manager Deena Olson paints the hand of a grand opening attendee to print on Homer, a quarter horse, Monday, July 31.
Jess Waldbillig / Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 7:00 AM

BARNUM — Graceful Strides Farm opened its gates to the public Monday, July 31, with a grand opening event including food, music, crafts and activities, staff meet-and-greet, and of course, farm animals.

“We want everyone to come and see that this is what we’re doing and be welcoming and inviting to everybody,” said Heather Wright, Graceful Strides Farm founder and president.

When 3412 Bent Trout Lake Road was listed for sale, Wright saw the opportunity to make something that she had been dreaming about since college a reality.

A sign arches over a driveway.
Graceful Strides Farm in Barnum held its grand opening Monday, July 31.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

“My passion was for animal-assisted therapy, and just with life and kids and COVID we just never quite got to it,” Wright said.

Now she will be using the farm property for agriculture education as well as animal- and nature-based therapy.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, operated by Wright and a group of about 20 staff and volunteers, is mainly serving those in southern Carlton County and northern Pine County.

ADVERTISEMENT

also read

The farm has a wide range of offerings, including farmer enrichment camps, farm tours, community education classes, NorthStar Community Services day treatment programs, one-on-one therapeutic sessions, school tours and seasonal events such as a family-friendly haunted hayride and a wonderland sleigh ride.

Wright said that during the week, Graceful Strides “will be utilized for day treatment for children. (They) will come from their local school districts for three hours a day and get therapy through licensed mental health professionals.”

The kids will also make and sell crafts, such as fern buckets and wreaths, to help support the farm.

In addition to receiving therapeutic experiences, Wright said youth will also be learning life skills through their activities on the farm.

Two Fjord horses stand in a round pen.
Gerald and Jerry, two of Graceful Strides' Fjord horses, stand in a round pen during the farm's grand opening.
Jess Waldbillig / Pine Journal

For example, “with the garden, they’ll harvest the produce and we’ll teach them how to can and we’ll teach them how to cook things,” Wright said.

The farm has rabbits, goats, chickens, sheep, cattle, a donkey and 17 horses, including six of the Fjord breed.

Graceful Strides Farm equine manager Cailee Stenson said the farm is hoping to be more Fjord-based because of their friendly demeanor. “They’re 'in-your-pocket' kind of horses," she said.

Barnum resident Amy Scott attended Graceful Strides Farm grand opening with her daughter, Jocelyn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We think it’s a good community development going on. We’re excited for harvest time and winter hayrides,” she said.

To learn more about or get in touch with Graceful Strides Farm, Wright suggests visiting their Facebook page or gracefulstridesfarm.com , or stopping by the farm.

“Monday through Friday we’re open, so stop by and say hi,” she encouraged.

more by Jess Waldbillig
3FE427CF-347B-41A5-B925-C1048E6D2C69_1_201_a.jpeg
Local
Moratorium temporarily halts green cemetery in Blackhoof Township
It will allow officials to create statewide regulations for green cemeteries.
8m ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A pink sedan viewed from the right rear with a highly lifted suspension.
Members Only
Local
Cloquet car meets offer outlet, connection
22h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Three generations of women stand holding locks of their cut hair
Local
Three generations of Esko family donate to Locks of Love
Jul 27
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Float commemorating 100 years of Esko Schools
Local
Esko Fun Days set to kick off
Jul 26
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
What To Read Next
Band rides in a trailer while playing music
Local
Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more
9m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A courtroom gavel
Local
Esko man accused of striking Duluth motorcyclist, fleeing scene
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
2d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Band rides in a trailer while playing music
Local
Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more
9m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Children go down a water slide at the beach
Members Only
Local
Photos: Cooling off at Pinehurst Park Beach
Jul 24
 · 
By  Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Derek DuHoux
Minnesota
Clara City pilot dies of injuries from crop-dusting crash
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police officers on a street investigating the scene of a shooting.
Minnesota
1 dead, 1 injured in Duluth shootings authorities say are related
1h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien