99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Barnum family 'so very grateful' for support following barn fire

Jody Westerberg described the outpouring they've received since losing 16 goats and two rabbits in a barn fire Saturday, April 8, as "amazing."

Barn on fire
The barn at King Creek Hobby Farm is seen engulfed in flames on Saturday, April 8. The fire destroyed the barn, equipment and killed 18 animals.
Contributed / Westerberg family
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
April 13, 2023 at 8:31 PM

SKELTON TOWNSHIP — Jody Westerberg and one of her sons went to a movie in Moose Lake on Saturday, April 8, and when they returned home to King Creek Hobby Farm, they finished tending to their miniature silky fainting goats.

"We had been in a building a little further back from the barn locking up our mama goats and the babies. Then we came back to the house. We walked right by the barn and didn’t notice anything happening," Westerberg said.

Another view of the burned barn
The Westerbergs had six round bales stored in their barn on the King Creek Hobby Farm property. Firefighters had to rip apart the barn to get at the bales and extinguish the blaze.
Contributed / Westerberg family

About 30 minutes later, when her son went to the kitchen for a glass of water, he saw flames coming from the barn. Westerberg's son, Cody, and her husband, Ed, ran outside while she called 911. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office said it got the call at 10:21 p.m.

"Whatever was in there we knew we couldn’t save, but we had goats on the backside of the barn in a separate pen, so we were saving those goats and that’s how we got burns was from the heat of the fire," Westerberg said.

The family was able to save seven goats. They lost 16 goats and two rabbits to the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Westerbergs travel the country showing their miniature silky fainting goats. The goats have won numerous awards, including grand champion and master champion.

But at the end of the day, the goats are another part of their family, Westerberg said.

A miniature silky fainting goat
King Creek's Cruz, one of the miniature silky fainting goats who died in the fire on Saturday, April 8, at King Creek Hobby Farm in Skelton Township. Owner Jody Westerberg said the goats are like family to them.
Contributed / Jody Westerberg

"The biggest part is we loved each and every one of them," she said. "Everything here has a name and they all had their own little personalities — it’s hard to lose your pets."

Man kisses miniature silky fainting goat
Ed Westerberg gets a smooch from King Creek's Disco Dan, one of the goats who died in a fire on Saturday, April 8.
Contributed / Westerberg family

Both Ed and Jody suffered burns from the fire's heat. Ed's injuries were second-degree burns on his arms and back, while Westerberg said her forehead looks like she got a bad sunburn.

Of the goats they saved, five moved up the road temporarily to Westerberg's parents' property, while the other two stayed at King Creek Hobby Farm.

Since the fire, Westerberg said the community has shown up in full force.

"We’ve had a lot of friends and support. The community has really pulled together — it’s been amazing. Helping us with hay and feed, things like shovels and rakes and that sort of deal. It’s helped a lot," she said.

Officials don't know what started the blaze, but Westerberg said authorities told her they think it was electrical. Fire departments from Barnum, Blackhoof, Carlton, Kettle River, Mahtowa and Moose Lake responded to the scene, the sheriff's office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had six large round bales stored in there, and in order to make sure to get those extinguished, they had to rip apart the sides of the building with the excavator, so that destroyed everything — there’s no way to really pinpoint it," she said.

Family poses with ribbons
The Westerberg family pictured from left, Ed, Cody, Levi and Jody.
Contributed / Westerberg family

The family got the OK from their insurance adjuster to start cleaning up, but it will take time before they can rebuild. Spring road restrictions will limit when heavy equipment can get to their property.

And they're still trying to process what happened, Westerberg said.

"All of our immediate needs have been met," she said. "Everybody has pulled through and brought us things that we need to continue to tend to the animals that are here — we’re good on that aspect. Family, friends and community pulled together. Like I said, we’re so very grateful."

The remnants of a burned barn
What remains of the Westerbergs' barn in Skelton Township. Fire destroyed the structure and killed 16 goats and two rabbits on Saturday, April 8.
Contributed / Westerberg family
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Esko Public Schools
Local
Esko School Board awards $2.1 million in bids for fitness center
Superintendent Aaron Fischer said construction on the new fitness center will begin in June, with an estimated completion date expected in December.
April 13, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Police lights.jpg
Local
Carlton County declares state of emergency as water levels rise
The emergency declaration will allow officials to allocate additional resources to mitigation efforts and cleanup throughout the county.
April 13, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, Wrenshall Scoreboard Fundraiser and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
April 13, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students pose for a photo on a staircase
Local
Barnum High School welcomes National Honor Society members
New members were inducted on Monday, April 10.
April 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man poses for headshot
Local
How to start a business with the Northland SBDC
Christopher Henagin of the Northland Small Business Development Center, lays out the ways the organization can help people start a business and other resources the organization offers.
April 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board looks at budget questions, superintendent hiring and enrollment projections
A look at some of the items on Monday's school board agenda as discussed during the board's committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, April 12.
April 12, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Water runs along creek.
Local
Inmates fill sandbags as Northland officials prepare for flooding
Unfrozen ground is soaking up runoff, but weekend rain on top of melting snow could worsen problems.
April 12, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
051420.N.DNT.WLSSD.C01.jpg
Local
WLSSD: 'Overflows are a possibility' as snowmelt enters sewer; Proctor asked to 'severely limit water usage'
Overflows of raw sewage into Lake Superior are rare after more than $160 million in upgrades to the regional wastewater system. But the record snowfall is melting fast.
April 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
Construction will start May 15. The new facilities are set to be available for Lumberjack teams on Oct. 16.
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
People dressed as unicorns pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: National Unicorn Day, pickleball and more
Roxy Olsen-Hurst shares what Barnum Community Education has been up to, and gives us a look at some of the upcoming classes.
April 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
Barnum farmers injured in attempt to save animals from fire
April 09, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kids and the Easter Bunny on the ice at an arena during a family event.
Local
Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet
April 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for April 7, 2023
April 07, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3d rendering of a basketball in the net on a dark background.
Prep
2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Rails, Hilltoppers start baseball season with wins
April 13, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cass County Sheriff
Minnesota
Moorhead man found dead after train strikes car in Cass County, Minn.
April 13, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports