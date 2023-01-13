99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Barnum Early Childhood receives Lake Country Power grant

The grant will be used to purchase rain gear for children.

Members of Barnum's nature-based preschool class pose for a photo.
Members of Barnum's nature-based preschool class pose for a photo.
Contributed / Roxy Olsen-Hurst
By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BARNUM — Lake Country Power awarded a $1,000 grant to Barnum Early Childhood and School Readiness, according to a news release.

The grant will be used to purchase rain gear for children.

"Our goal in our nature-based preschool class, Nature-a-Bounds, is to inspire a love for the outdoors and provide nature-based fun for our students," Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education director said in the news release. "Lake Country Power’s grant made this dream possible for our program."

Related Topics: BARNUM SCHOOLSEDUCATION
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Winterquist Elementary students have fun chasing the puck
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Skating fun, art on display and the final battle for the Brown Jug
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
January 13, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow, babysitting safety program and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
January 12, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kids slowly skate behind the ice-resurfacing machine
Local
Photos: Fun at the rink with Esko Hockey
The Esko Hockey Association and Esko Schools partnered to offer free skating sessions for kids on Wednesdays when they are released from school early.
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FILE:ThomsonTownHall
Local
Thomson Township appoints Sunnarborg to vacant slot
The township board started its search to fill the vacant seat over after receiving a letter from Minnesota Department of Administration.
January 11, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman