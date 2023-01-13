Barnum Early Childhood receives Lake Country Power grant

BARNUM — Lake Country Power awarded a $1,000 grant to Barnum Early Childhood and School Readiness, according to a news release.

The grant will be used to purchase rain gear for children.

"Our goal in our nature-based preschool class, Nature-a-Bounds, is to inspire a love for the outdoors and provide nature-based fun for our students," Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education director said in the news release. "Lake Country Power’s grant made this dream possible for our program."