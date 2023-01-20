STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Attendees bring their appetites to FDLTCC's 'Food for Thought' fundraiser

The event, hosted by Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, was in person for the first time since 2020 and drew in more than 150 people who enjoyed dishes, desserts and drinks from 12 vendors.

FDLTCCFoodforthought1.jpg
Carmen's Bar and Restaurant serves up bruschetta and seafood bisque at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College for the annual Food for Thought fundraiser event, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
January 19, 2023 09:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — After two years without an in-person fundraiser, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College's Food for Thought Event brought over 150 people to the college on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Despite a fresh layer of snow on the ground, the inside of the college was filled with people eating and taking part in the fundraiser event.

This year's event, which has the intent of fundraising for college scholarships, is the 10th hosted by the FDLTCC Foundation,

Kate Mason, the foundation's chair, said it was great to have the event back in person again.

“The best part of this event is seeing how it benefits our community and students through the foundation’s scholarships,” she said. “These scholarships make a difference in students' lives, in turn making a difference in our community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mason said there were 12 vendors at the event and featured Carmen's, Cold One Liquor and Streetcar Kitchen & Pub, to name a few.

Cold One Liquor was a sponsor of the Wall of Wine, which allows attendees to pay $20 for a bottle of wine or a case of craft beer, and select a random gift card worth between $10 and $50.

Z62_0827.jpg
Friends Angie Soderberg, left, and Leah Gruhn share laughs while selecting wine at the popular Wall of Wine. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase a bottle of wine for $20. With each purchase, attendees could randomly select a gift certificate from a variety of local businesses, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Amy Arnston / Cloquet Pine Journal

Mason said she was so excited to have it back in person for the community, as the foundation had hosted a virtual event last year.

Robin Anderson, a board member for the foundation, said it was great to have the event in person this year, not only to fundraise, but to give the community something to participate in.

"Community members are really wanting to come out and they are happy to support that," she said. "Everybody is donating because they know how important it is for the community and scholarships for our students," she said.

The event held a silent auction and raffle, where prizes included a $1,000 travel voucher, a television and more.

Attendees also voted for the golden and silver spoon, with the golden spoon going to the best food and the silver spoon going to the best dessert of the evening.

Teresa Kavanaugh, owner of the Streetcar Kitchen & Pub and one of the vendors at the event, said she has been a part of the event since 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is just an opportunity for us to give back to the community and introduce people to our food," she said.

Z62_0860.jpg
The Streetcar Kitchen & Pub, one of the 12 food vendors at the FDLTCC Food for Thought fundraiser, serves up walleye tacos for the attendees on Thursday Jan. 19, 2023.
Amy Arnston / Cloquet Pine Journal

Kavanaugh said she always has a lot of excitement for the event because it benefits a good scholarship fund that will help students.

"We are very fortunate to have a community college in this area and we like to support it any way we can," she said. "This is one of the best ways to do it."

Chris and Bradley Untiedt, a father and son, attended the event for the first time in person — they had attended the virtual event last year.

Chris Untiedt said he liked the opportunity to get on campus with his son, who will be attending the college next year.

"It is a great event, a good fundraiser for student scholarships," he said.

Chris Untiedt said everything he had tried so far was really good, but he had already been a fan of the Streetcar fish tacos.

"They're one of my favorites always, we eat there often," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Z62_0814.jpg
1/5: Michelle Eggen of Mom's Best Baklava hands out her baklava to attendees at FDLTCC's Food for Thought Event. A batch of baklava takes over two full days to make. Michelle has been in attendance since the event started over 10 years ago, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
DSC_5735.jpg
2/5: Tom Sveine from Two Harbors, right, receives some Lumberjack sliders from Lee Harris at Holy Smokes Catering at FDLTCC's Food for Thought fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
DSC_5783.jpg
3/5: Ryan Smith of Phillips Distribution pours wine during the fundraiser at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
DSC_5708.jpg
4/5: Nancy Heller-Olson, left, talks with Louise Lind about the available auction items at the Food for Thought fundraiser at FDLTCC, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Z62_0882.jpg
5/5: Katelyn Mendoza, standing, and Barbara Dennany of Bearaboo Coffee talk to attendees during the fundraiser, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

MORE FROM DYLAN SHERMAN:
A courtroom gavel
Local
Willow River man charged after Esko post office break-in, other burglaries
Steven Russell Macdonald faces two counts of burglary as well as mail theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.
January 19, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Local
Bid awarded for Cloquet riverfront signage project
January 19, 2023 06:11 AM
Local
Cloquet resident brings alley snow removal concerns to City Council
January 18, 2023 03:07 PM
Local
Cloquet City Council appoints Keller to vacant Ward 3 seat
January 17, 2023 10:48 PM

Related Topics: FOND DU LAC TRIBAL AND COMMUNITY COLLEGECLOQUET
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
What To Read Next
Joel Jay Ammesmaki.jpg
Local
Cloquet man guilty of manslaughter in FDL vets home killing
Joel Ammesmaki may seek probation rather than a prison term after admitting to "culpable negligence" in the fight death of Clyde "Jody" Atwood.
January 18, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Hundreds gather for the Carlton Fire Department's bingo event at the 2018 Winterfest in the Carlton High School gym. Pine Journal file
Local
Carlton Fire Department bingo night returns Feb. 11
The annual event will be held in the Carlton High School gym.
January 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Genealogy lunch session, Growing Shiitake Mushrooms class and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
January 17, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire truck
Local
Woman, child escape from burning camper
No injuries were reported.
January 14, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports