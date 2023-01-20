Attendees bring their appetites to FDLTCC's 'Food for Thought' fundraiser

CLOQUET — After two years without an in-person fundraiser, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College's Food for Thought Event brought over 150 people to the college on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Despite a fresh layer of snow on the ground, the inside of the college was filled with people eating and taking part in the fundraiser event.

This year's event, which has the intent of fundraising for college scholarships, is the 10th hosted by the FDLTCC Foundation,

Kate Mason, the foundation's chair, said it was great to have the event back in person again.

“The best part of this event is seeing how it benefits our community and students through the foundation’s scholarships,” she said. “These scholarships make a difference in students' lives, in turn making a difference in our community.”

Mason said there were 12 vendors at the event and featured Carmen's, Cold One Liquor and Streetcar Kitchen & Pub, to name a few.

Cold One Liquor was a sponsor of the Wall of Wine, which allows attendees to pay $20 for a bottle of wine or a case of craft beer, and select a random gift card worth between $10 and $50.

Friends Angie Soderberg, left, and Leah Gruhn share laughs while selecting wine at the popular Wall of Wine. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase a bottle of wine for $20. With each purchase, attendees could randomly select a gift certificate from a variety of local businesses, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Amy Arnston / Cloquet Pine Journal

Mason said she was so excited to have it back in person for the community, as the foundation had hosted a virtual event last year.

Robin Anderson, a board member for the foundation, said it was great to have the event in person this year, not only to fundraise, but to give the community something to participate in.

"Community members are really wanting to come out and they are happy to support that," she said. "Everybody is donating because they know how important it is for the community and scholarships for our students," she said.

The event held a silent auction and raffle, where prizes included a $1,000 travel voucher, a television and more.

Attendees also voted for the golden and silver spoon, with the golden spoon going to the best food and the silver spoon going to the best dessert of the evening.

Teresa Kavanaugh, owner of the Streetcar Kitchen & Pub and one of the vendors at the event, said she has been a part of the event since 2012.

"It is just an opportunity for us to give back to the community and introduce people to our food," she said.

The Streetcar Kitchen & Pub, one of the 12 food vendors at the FDLTCC Food for Thought fundraiser, serves up walleye tacos for the attendees on Thursday Jan. 19, 2023. Amy Arnston / Cloquet Pine Journal

Kavanaugh said she always has a lot of excitement for the event because it benefits a good scholarship fund that will help students.

"We are very fortunate to have a community college in this area and we like to support it any way we can," she said. "This is one of the best ways to do it."

Chris and Bradley Untiedt, a father and son, attended the event for the first time in person — they had attended the virtual event last year.

Chris Untiedt said he liked the opportunity to get on campus with his son, who will be attending the college next year.

"It is a great event, a good fundraiser for student scholarships," he said.

Chris Untiedt said everything he had tried so far was really good, but he had already been a fan of the Streetcar fish tacos.

"They're one of my favorites always, we eat there often," he said.

