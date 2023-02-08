99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Applications open for 2022-2023 Floy Gilman Scheidler Scholarship

The application deadline is April 1.

File: graduation
Silhouettes of students waiting to receive their diplomas.
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 11:00 AM
CLOQUET — Applications are available for the 2022-2023 Floy Gilman Scheidler Scholarship, according to a news release.

The scholarship was established in 1999 by Floy Bud Dickison, a former Esko High School English teacher, and Ona Maurita Scheidler, former Cloquet High School Business teacher, in memory of their mother.

The $3,000 per year scholarships will be awarded in May to students pursuing post-secondary undergraduate degrees and are renewable for three years for a total of $12,000. Application forms are available from the counselors’ offices of Carlton County high schools; financial offices in area colleges and universities; the AEOA classroom in Cloquet; and Ameriprise Financial at 922 Minnesota 33 South in Cloquet.

Completed applications are due by April 1, 2023.

Applicants must be in the top 50 percent of a Carlton County high school graduating class and have earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Current college students that are residents of Carlton County who graduated from a Carlton County high school and individuals earning a GED are also eligible to apply.

In addition to school achievement, applicants should show participation in non-academic endeavors such as extra-curricular activities, community volunteer work, and/or employment. Financial need is a consideration.

For more information, contact Linda Suer at suerlinda40@gmail.com or 218-879-9541.

