2023 Memorial Day events in Carlton County

CLOQUET — Memorial Day weekend will kick off Saturday, May 27, with a ceremony to honor one of Cloquet's fallen soldiers.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, members of the Carlton County Historical Society and Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post #3979 will dedicate a grave marker in Cloquet's Hillcrest Cemetery to Wallace Kennedy. Kennedy, who fought during WWII, was buried in North Africa and does not have a local grave marker. The VFW, which is named after Kennedy and his brother, is donating the marker.

Following the dedication, participants are invited to the Cloquet VFW for a short program and the historical society’s annual meeting, as well as refreshments.

There are many opportunities for community members to pay their respects on Memorial Day, as well. The following are schedules for area services on Monday, May 29. Know of any we missed? Email us at news@pinejournal.com.

Tester Niemi Post #562 (Brookston)

9 a.m., Arrowhead Cemetery

9:25 a.m., Perch Lake Cemetery

9:45 a.m., St. John's Cemetery

10:05 a.m., Industrial Cemetery

10:25 a.m., Independence Cemetery

10:40 a.m., Alborn (Spruce Hill) Cemetery

11:05 a.m., Indian Hill Cemetery

11:15 a.m., Culver Cemetery

11:45 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Brookston

Nicholson-Sellgren VFW Post #2962 (Carlton)

7 a.m., leave club

7:45 a.m., Eagle Lake Cemetery

8:10 a.m., Cromwell Cemetery

8:50 a.m., Atkinson Cemetery

9:30 a.m., Elim Lutheran Church Cemetery

9:55 a.m., Oak Lake Cemetery

10:25 a.m., Nickerson Cemetery

11:05 a.m., St. John's Cemetery

11:30 a.m., Carlton

Cloquet

VFW Post #3979, American Legion Post #262, DAV Chapter 18, American Ex-Prisoners of War and their auxiliaries:



