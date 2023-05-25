99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
2023 Memorial Day events in Carlton County

The following are schedules for services at area cemeteries. Know of any we missed? Email us at news@pinejournal.com.

Memorial Day ceremony at Cloquet’s Veterans Park.
Commanders and presidents of local VFW and American Legion posts and auxiliaries lay several wreaths at the base of the flagpole at Cloquet’s Veterans Park during the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 PM

CLOQUET — Memorial Day weekend will kick off Saturday, May 27, with a ceremony to honor one of Cloquet's fallen soldiers.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, members of the Carlton County Historical Society and Hebert-Kennedy VFW Post #3979 will dedicate a grave marker in Cloquet's Hillcrest Cemetery to Wallace Kennedy. Kennedy, who fought during WWII, was buried in North Africa and does not have a local grave marker. The VFW, which is named after Kennedy and his brother, is donating the marker.

Following the dedication, participants are invited to the Cloquet VFW for a short program and the historical society’s annual meeting, as well as refreshments.

There are many opportunities for community members to pay their respects on Memorial Day, as well. The following are schedules for area services on Monday, May 29. Know of any we missed? Email us at news@pinejournal.com.

Tester Niemi Post #562 (Brookston)

  • 9 a.m., Arrowhead Cemetery
  • 9:25 a.m., Perch Lake Cemetery
  • 9:45 a.m., St. John's Cemetery
  • 10:05 a.m., Industrial Cemetery
  • 10:25 a.m., Independence Cemetery
  • 10:40 a.m., Alborn (Spruce Hill) Cemetery
  • 11:05 a.m., Indian Hill Cemetery
  • 11:15 a.m., Culver Cemetery
  • 11:45 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Brookston

Nicholson-Sellgren VFW Post #2962 (Carlton)

  • 7 a.m., leave club
  • 7:45 a.m., Eagle Lake Cemetery
  • 8:10 a.m., Cromwell Cemetery
  • 8:50 a.m., Atkinson Cemetery
  • 9:30 a.m., Elim Lutheran Church Cemetery
  • 9:55 a.m., Oak Lake Cemetery
  • 10:25 a.m., Nickerson Cemetery
  • 11:05 a.m., St. John's Cemetery
  • 11:30 a.m., Carlton

Cloquet

VFW Post #3979, American Legion Post #262, DAV Chapter 18, American Ex-Prisoners of War and their auxiliaries:

  • 7:30 a.m., Bus reports to VFW
  • 8:25 a.m., Highway 210, Sawyer
  • 8:30 a.m., St. Mary and Joseph, Sawyer
  • 8:45 a.m., Holy Family Mission
  • 9:15 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery
  • 9:30 a.m., New Calvary Cemetery
  • 9:50 a.m., Hill between old cemeteries above Pinehurst Park
  • Short stop at the VFW for a 15-minute break
  • 10:20 a.m., Apostolic Church, Esko
  • 10:45 a.m., St. Mathews, North Cloquet Road
  • 11:05 a.m., Pine River, North Highway 33
  • 11:30 a.m., Veterans Park, Cloquet
By Staff reports
