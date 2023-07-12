Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
2023 Carlton County Master Gardeners Garden Tour visits Esko

The self-guided tour will take place Tuesday, July 18 from 4-7 p.m. and will feature six gardens in Esko.

A woman shows a yellow flower growing in her garden
Master Gardener and Esko resident Gladys Bergstedt shows one of many Bartzella peonies growing in her garden.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 4:48 PM

ESKO — The third Tuesday in July sees the annual Carlton County Garden Tour sponsored by the Carlton County Master Gardeners.

The 2023 tour will take place on Tuesday, July 18 from 4-7 p.m. and will feature six gardens in Esko.

Maps are available for the self-guided tour on the Carlton County Master Gardeners Facebook page or at the Carlton County Extension Office.

A map of a local garden tour
The 2023 Carlton County Master Gardeners Garden Tour is self-guided and will include six different gardens throughout Esko.
Contirbuted / Carlton County Master Gardeners Program

Local Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator and Horticulture Assistant Ann Rust said the garden tour has been a tradition since before she started with the program 15 years ago.

The event has grown from mainly ornamental gardens to include “beekeeping, vegetable gardens, on this tour we have now there’s a soilless garden … garden art, we want to make it more interesting," Rust said.

Responsible for curating the tour are, naturally, the Master Gardeners.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who have varied experience with but a strong interest in expanding their gardening skills and sharing their knowledge with others. Each Master Gardener must complete 50 hours of gardening volunteer service their first year with the program, and then 25 hours each year following.

This is achieved by offering summer camps, community garden advisement, presentations — like the garden tour — a plant sale, and individual projects.

Carlton County currently has 37 Master Gardeners, triple the amount from Rust’s first year with the program.

In 2022, Carlton County Master Gardeners logged over 1,000 hours of combined volunteer gardening and horticulture service, according to Rust.

Of course, the annual Garden Tour is one of their biggest events of the year.

Rust said Master Gardeners will seek out gardens or will know of gardens they would like featured, then tour the garden themselves to ensure it’s “safe, visually pleasing, and educational.”

Each year they try to target a different area of the county.

Of the six featured Esko gardens, one is owned by Master Gardener Gladys Bergstedt, a lifelong gardener who has taken part in many gardening clubs and ventures throughout the Northland. Bergstedt has been with the Carlton County Master Gardeners since 2015.

A woman stands in her garden
Carlton County Master Gardener and Esko resident Gladys Bergstedt stands in the area of her yard that she calls, "The Woodland Garden."
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

When asked how many different plants she has in her garden, Bergstedt just laughed and said, “I have no idea.”

“These gardens bloom from early spring with the spring bulbs, to late fall with the fall asters. There’s something in bloom at all times — and that’s just the perennial beds,” she said.

Monardas, daylilies, hostas, peonies, sweet autumn and summer love clematis, azaleas, and passifloras are merely a handful of the plants growing throughout Bergstedt’s yard.

“This is my palette. And someone else’s palette is going to be a totally different idea and that’s what’s nice about this Garden Tour — everyone’s garden is different,” Bergstedt explained.

To learn more about the Carlton County Master Gardeners and the Garden Tour, visit their website , Facebook page , or give Rust a call at 218-384-3511.

Orange Sensation Lilies bloom in a garden
Orange sensation lilies bloom in Bergstedt's garden.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
