Community Education Corner: Skate with the Easter Bunny returns to Cloquet

CLOQUET — We are really excited this year to bring back a major free family event for Easter weekend!

On April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will be holding our second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Pine Valley. We will have a DJ, arts and crafts projects, bean bag toss, and more! If you or your little ones are not skaters, you can still do the “hokie pokie” on the track as well as the other off-ice activities.

Wilderness players will be participating, as well as the Lumberjack mascot and Wilderness Wolf! The kiddos can also enter a drawing for prizes.

Prior to the event, the Cloquet High School Track Team will be serving up pancakes at Carmen’s from 8-11 a.m. Come support our area athletes for only $6! If you still get the hungries during the Skate with the Easter Bunny, the Cloquet Area Hockey Association will have concessions open!

So come out to the arena, and enjoy a fun, family friendly event to welcome in spring!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County.

Erin Bates is the director of Cloquet Community Education.