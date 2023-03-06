99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community Education Corner: Skate with the Easter Bunny returns to Cloquet

"On April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will be holding our second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny at Northwoods Credit Union Arena," writes Erin Bates.

Easter Bunny and sports mascot entertain kids
The Easter Bunny and the Cloquet Lumberjacks' mascot entertained kids at center ice Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet during the free Skate with the Easter Bunny family event.
Dan Williamson / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
March 06, 2023 07:00 AM

CLOQUET — We are really excited this year to bring back a major free family event for Easter weekend!  

On April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will be holding our second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Pine Valley. We will have a DJ, arts and crafts projects, bean bag toss, and more! If you or your little ones are not skaters, you can still do the “hokie pokie” on the track as well as the other off-ice activities.

Wilderness players will be participating, as well as the Lumberjack mascot and Wilderness Wolf!  The kiddos can also enter a drawing for prizes.  

Prior to the event, the Cloquet High School Track Team will be serving up pancakes at Carmen’s from 8-11 a.m. Come support our area athletes for only $6! If you still get the hungries during the Skate with the Easter Bunny, the Cloquet Area Hockey Association will have concessions open!

So come out to the arena, and enjoy a fun, family friendly event to welcome in spring!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County.

Erin Bates is the director of Cloquet Community Education.

