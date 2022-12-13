Community Education Corner: Rent skates in Cloquet

CLOQUET — Now that winter has entered the region, we wanted to let you know of an opportunity to enjoy the season at no cost.

We have skates to loan for children and adults, either for the weekend or the season. Stop in our office located at the Cloquet Middle School, door #2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to see if we have a pair that fits! If you have an old pair that you would like to donate to this program, we will take them! This program is funded with our AGE to Age offerings by the Northland Foundation. Get out there and enjoy!

We are also seeking input for the Beach at Pinehurst Park. We have a short four-question survey people can fill out online, or in person at our office. Those that complete the survey and provide their email address by Jan. 31 will be entered into a drawing for $20 gift cards to Premiere Theatres. All responses will be kept confidential.

To complete it online, go to https://forms.gle/dAEs1J5NLqvGuY8c9.

