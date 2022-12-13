Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Community Education Corner: Rent skates in Cloquet

"Stop in our office located at the Cloquet Middle School, door #2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to see if we have a pair that fits!" writes Erin Bates.

Lumberjack Logo .jpg
The Cloquet Lumberjack logo
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
December 13, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — Now that winter has entered the region, we wanted to let you know of an opportunity to enjoy the season at no cost.

We have skates to loan for children and adults, either for the weekend or the season. Stop in our office located at the Cloquet Middle School, door #2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to see if we have a pair that fits! If you have an old pair that you would like to donate to this program, we will take them! This program is funded with our AGE to Age offerings by the Northland Foundation. Get out there and enjoy!

MORE LOCAL COVERAGE:
high school football game
  1. Cloquet Pine Journal 2022 All-Area Football Team
  2. Prep football: Esko's Koi Perich shines as a do-it-all defender
  3. Cloquet Area Fire District Board certifies 15.7% levy increase for 2023

We are also seeking input for the Beach at Pinehurst Park. We have a short four-question survey people can fill out online, or in person at our office. Those that complete the survey and provide their email address by Jan. 31 will be entered into a drawing for $20 gift cards to Premiere Theatres. All responses will be kept confidential.

To complete it online, go to https://forms.gle/dAEs1J5NLqvGuY8c9.

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erin Bates is the director of Cloquet Community Education.

Related Topics: CLOQUETCLOQUET SCHOOLSEDUCATION
What to read next
Jill Pertler
Lifestyle
Slices of Life: You don’t have to make me better
"Grief may signify an ending, but it is not the end," writes Jill Pertler.
December 21, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jill Pertler
Mushrooms 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Sweet Autumn Clematis Dec. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding questions: Reader shares beautiful vine, poinsettia problems, potatoes sprouting
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about wilting poinsettias and why home-grown potatoes sprout earlier than those bought at the store.
December 17, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
121722.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Plant blindness is a national epidemic
Plant blindness is the inability to notice the plants in our environment, while underestimating their importance in human affairs.
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler