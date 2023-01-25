STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle
Opinion
Community Education Corner: Mark your calendar for the Groundhog Medallion Hunt

"The Groundhog Medallion Hunt begins on Thursday, Feb. 2. Listen to WKLK for the daily clue between 7:25 and 7:35 a.m. or find it on our website cloquetcommunityed.com after noon," writes Erin Bates.

Cloquet Community Education's Groundhog Medallion Hunt begins on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
By Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
January 25, 2023 07:00 AM
CLOQUET — Groundhog’s Day is almost upon us!  Will the Groundhog see its shadow, meaning another six weeks of winter? Or not, will we get an early spring?

For us, spring in mid-March would seem early. One thing we do know is that our groundhog in Cloquet will be busy hiding its medallion!

The Groundhog Medallion Hunt begins on Thursday, Feb. 2. Listen to WKLK for the daily clue between 7:25 and 7:35 a.m. or find it on our website  cloquetcommunityed.com  after noon. Clues are posted on weekdays until the medallion is found. It will be hidden on City of Cloquet property.

You can check out our website for rules to aid you in locating the medallion. The lucky person who finds the medallion will win a basket of gift certificates to area businesses.

So, it’s time to get outside and enjoy our winter weather and maybe even score the goods in the process!

"Community Education Corner," published weekly in the Pine Journal, features news from Community Education programs in Carlton County.

Erin Bates is the director of Cloquet Community Education.

