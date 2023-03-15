Iron River woman pens book on loss

SUPERIOR — Iron River author and Cloquet native Beth Probst will release her second book, "Now what? Navigating Life After Loss" on April 6.

The book shares Probst's attempts to navigate loss with humility, humor and human connection, according to a news release.

The cover of Beth Probst's new book "Now What? Navigating Life After Loss." Contributed / Beth Probst

“I lost my father on Christmas Eve during the height of COVID-19,” Probst said. “A few hours later I was shopping for a goldfish with my son, Jake, when I realized that life keeps going. It seems obvious, but as I navigated the complexities of buying a fish on Christmas Eve I was reminded of our ability to hold space for love and pain, life and loss in a single moment. I started writing this book right after.”

When Probst was 18 years old, she lost her mother. Probst was two months shy of graduating from Cloquet Senior High School when her mother died.

Since then, in addition to losing her parents, Probst has been through a failed adoption, evolving friendships, career changes, motherhood, aging changes and countless identity crises, the news release said.

“I hope this book sparks a conversation about loss, and reminds people that there is no right or wrong way to grieve—that we all need space to grieve on our own terms and timelines,” she said.

The book will be available online at major retailers and in some local book stores on April 6, the anniversary of her mother's death.