County Seat Theater's 'Tracks' takes home awards at Region 5 Festival

The Cloquet theater company was one of two Minnesota theaters that advanced from the Minnesota Association of Community Theaters one act play state festival, according to a news release.

Three actors portray a scene from a one-act play
From left, County Seat Theater Company actors Ruthie Breuer, Etta Souder and Sean Biskey portray strangers that meet in a subway station—not knowing how they got there—and ponder whether to get on the next train. Breuer received an award for Outstanding Acting at the American Association of Community Theatre Region 5 Festival.
Contributed / Joel Soukkala
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

CLOQUET — County Seat Theater's one-act production, "Tracks" received four awards at the American Association of Community Theatre Region 5 Festival held April 20-23 in Salina, Kansas, according to a news release.

CST was the only company to win awards for Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Lighting Design, the news release said. In addition, the production won awards for Outstanding Scenic Design, and cast member Ruthie Breuer was awarded for Outstanding Acting. The show was also selected as first alternate (second place) to advance to the national festival in Kentucky in June.

CST was one of two Minnesota theaters that advanced from the Minnesota Association of Community Theaters one-act play state festival.

"Tracks" by Peter Tarsi, is set in a subway station where a group of strangers meet. They have arrived with limited personal belongings, their watches have stopped and they all claim to be in different cities. Soon they find out there is no way out and that they are all dead. Since subway stations have two sides, the strangers reason the train leaving from one platform must be bound for heaven, while the train leaving from the other must be bound for hell. As the subway train finally approaches, individuals must decide whether to stay and ponder their life's actions, or to move on, finding faith to board the train to their final destination.

During the Region 5 Festival, six shows were performed in three block sessions of two shows each. South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas were the participating theaters.

"What an absolute honor it was to be able to have our show performed at this level. Especially amongst so many wonderful productions," said co-director Joel Soukkala. "To hear the positive feedback from the adjudicators, audience members and fellow performing theaters, and to come home with well deserved accolades makes all the hard work even more rewarding."

The County Seat Theater Company is currently rehearsing "Women Playing Hamlet," which will be presented in May. For more information visit www.countyseattheater.com.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
