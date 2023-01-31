County Seat Theater to start run of 'Charlotte's Web'

CLOQUET — The County Seat Theater will open the 2023 season with a production of "Charlotte's Web," according to a news release.

The hour-long show is suitable for attendees of all ages.

This show will feature 22 actors from ages 8 to adults. Wilbur the pig, who desperately wants to avoid the butcher, will be played by Mayzlin Cordle and Zoe Jazdzewski; Fern, the girl who understands animals, will be portrayed by Rachel Dinger; and Charlotte, the extraordinary spider, will be played by Christy Wolvert.

The story centers on Charlotte as she uses her web-spinning skills to save Wilbur.

“We have some fun special effects in the show that will highlight our new lighting system, but it's the story and relationships that make the show,” said co-director Joel Soukkala.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 9-10; and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 11-12. The show will be held at the Encore Performing Arts Center.

Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com .

Diane Piette is the featured artist in the gallery during "Charlotte's Web," the news release said. She is currently enjoying working in her teaching studio, Peace and Patience Textile Arts. While photographing, drawing and teaching at camp, Piette is primarily concentrating now on fiber.