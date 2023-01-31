6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Seat Theater to start run of 'Charlotte's Web'

'Some pig' Wilber and his friend Charlotte the spider will take the stage with the Cloquet theater company starting Friday, Feb. 3.

DSC_0607.jpg
From left, Wilbur, played by Mayzlin Cordle, and Charlotte, portrayed by Christy Wolvert, discuss the next word in Charlotte will write in her web.
Contributed / Joel Soukkala
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 12:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — The County Seat Theater will open the 2023 season with a production of "Charlotte's Web," according to a news release.

The hour-long show is suitable for attendees of all ages.

This show will feature 22 actors from ages 8 to adults. Wilbur the pig, who desperately wants to avoid the butcher, will be played by Mayzlin Cordle and Zoe Jazdzewski; Fern, the girl who understands animals, will be portrayed by Rachel Dinger; and Charlotte, the extraordinary spider, will be played by Christy Wolvert.

The story centers on Charlotte as she uses her web-spinning skills to save Wilbur.

“We have some fun special effects in the show that will highlight our new lighting system, but it's the story and relationships that make the show,” said co-director Joel Soukkala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 9-10; and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 11-12. The show will be held at the Encore Performing Arts Center.

Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com .

Diane Piette is the featured artist in the gallery during "Charlotte's Web," the news release said. She is currently enjoying working in her teaching studio, Peace and Patience Textile Arts. While photographing, drawing and teaching at camp, Piette is primarily concentrating now on fiber.

Related Topics: EVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
David Crosby dies
Arts and Entertainment
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at 81
Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died
January 19, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Diane Bartz / Reuters
The front hood of a white SUV shows PBS North logo. Bare trees are reflected in the hood, and snow has accumulated near the windshield wipers.
Arts and Entertainment
WDSE-WRPT rebrands as 'PBS North'
Duluth's public media brand is no longer just a TV station; it's "a multi-platform entertainment and educational programming provider."
January 17, 2023 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ENTER-12-GREATEST-NEW-JERSEY-CONCERTS-7-NJA.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline U.S. Bank Stadium in November
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster.
January 06, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press