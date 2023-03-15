6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

County Seat Theater presents 'Tracks'

The troupe will perform the one-act drama locally at the Encore Performing Arts Center and at the Minnesota Association of Community Theatres’ one-act play festival later this month.

Three actors portray a scene from a one-act play
From left, County Seat Theater Company actors Ruthie Breuer, Etta Souder and Sean Biskey portray strangers that meet in a subway station—not knowing how they got there—and ponder whether to get on the next train.
Contributed / Joel Soukkala
By Staff reports
March 14, 2023 07:00 PM

CLOQUET — County Seat Theater Company will again participate in the Minnesota Association of Community Theatres’ one-act play festival with its production of the Peter Tarsi drama, "Tracks."

The bi-annual festival had been put on hold since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be held in Glenwood, Minnesota, on March 25.

“We always love the opportunity to present our work and learn from neighboring community theaters throughout our talented state,” says co-director Joel Soukkala of the County Seat Theater Company.

"Tracks" takes place on a well-traveled subway station where a group of strangers meet. Each person has arrived with limited personal belongings, and they all claim to be in different cities and have no sense of time. Soon they learn there is no way out of the station, and an unfortunate truth is told to them, according to a news release.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
courtroom gavel
Local
Brookston man found guilty of sexual assault
The 60-year-old may face significant prison time for the 2018 assault.
March 14, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Esko Public Schools
Local
Esko School Board hears request to change district's mascot
A parent asked the Esko School Board to consider changing the district's team name from "Eskomos" to something else.
March 14, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Women pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: Three cheers for the Carlton CE Advisory Board
"A huge thank you to all of them for their dedication and giving of their time to improve and build upon CE programming throughout the Carlton community," writes Daisy Rose.
March 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Daisy Rose / Carlton Community Education
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth man guilty in Cloquet native's overdose death
The 22-year-old, recently married victim was found to have died from a mixture that the defendant described as "blackout strong."
March 13, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Carlton County Courthosue
Local
State finds financial, open meeting violations in Kettle River
The state auditor’s office found violations made by the Kettle River City Council and staff including improper use of the city’s credit card and open meeting violations, among others.
March 13, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 10, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
March 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Shop owner cuts tomatoes.
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: An update on Dwight Cadwell, Casino Pizza's new owners and prep basketball
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
March 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
heavy snow falls over Duluth
Local
Another foot of snow for Duluth? Northland in winter storm warning for weekend
The Iron Range can expect 5-9 inches, while southern Lake County may see as much as 18.
March 10, 2023 03:48 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
aerial photo of residential area and highway with snow on ground
Exclusive
Local
Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
Work has stopped in the immediate area. The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and tribal nations may do additional archaeological work there.
March 09, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
The Deep Dive: Where Wrenshall School Board is cutting costs
The school board has made two phases of budget cuts so far, with a third round to take place Tuesday, March 14.
March 09, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman

“This show really highlights the talent of our local actors,” said Soukkala. “The roles are really meaty and complex and give each actor a lot to work with individually, as well as cooperatively. This show is the true meaning of the word ensemble. The themes within will have you pondering deeper meanings throughout.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The County Seat Theater Company will present local performances of "Tracks" at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet at 7 p.m. March 17, March 18, March 30 and March 31; and at 2 p.m. March 19, April 1 and April 2. The show will also be available on demand March 31-April 2. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com.

As part of the performance, each night the cast and crew will follow contest protocol and construct their set within a 10-minute time frame in front of the audience.

Prior to the show, audience members can stroll through the art gallery and view art from local artists. This production has featured works of art by Adam Swanson. Swanson is a painter and muralist who is “fascinated by the way science fiction suggests a future for humanity transformed by major environmental changes and technological innovations.” There will be an art opening Thursday, March 16 from 6-7 p.m. at the Encore.

Also in the gallery, the troupe will be holding a silent auction to help raise funds to assist in travel expenses. The auction can also be found on the County Seat Theater Facebook page for bidders to participate throughout the run of the show.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood
National
'Everything’ and ‘Everywhere' at this year’s Oscars
March 12, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Richwine / Reuters
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Women pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: Three cheers for the Carlton CE Advisory Board
March 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Daisy Rose / Carlton Community Education
Pizza owners stand outside of their shop.
Local
Longtime friends revive classic Cloquet pizza place
March 09, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Dwight and Diane Cadwell
Local
Cadwell on the road to recovery after transplant surgery
March 08, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
The Deep Dive: Where Wrenshall School Board is cutting costs
March 09, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman