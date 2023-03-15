County Seat Theater presents 'Tracks'

CLOQUET — County Seat Theater Company will again participate in the Minnesota Association of Community Theatres’ one-act play festival with its production of the Peter Tarsi drama, "Tracks."

The bi-annual festival had been put on hold since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be held in Glenwood, Minnesota, on March 25.

“We always love the opportunity to present our work and learn from neighboring community theaters throughout our talented state,” says co-director Joel Soukkala of the County Seat Theater Company.

"Tracks" takes place on a well-traveled subway station where a group of strangers meet. Each person has arrived with limited personal belongings, and they all claim to be in different cities and have no sense of time. Soon they learn there is no way out of the station, and an unfortunate truth is told to them, according to a news release.

“This show really highlights the talent of our local actors,” said Soukkala. “The roles are really meaty and complex and give each actor a lot to work with individually, as well as cooperatively. This show is the true meaning of the word ensemble. The themes within will have you pondering deeper meanings throughout.”

The County Seat Theater Company will present local performances of "Tracks" at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet at 7 p.m. March 17, March 18, March 30 and March 31; and at 2 p.m. March 19, April 1 and April 2. The show will also be available on demand March 31-April 2. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com.

As part of the performance, each night the cast and crew will follow contest protocol and construct their set within a 10-minute time frame in front of the audience.

Prior to the show, audience members can stroll through the art gallery and view art from local artists. This production has featured works of art by Adam Swanson. Swanson is a painter and muralist who is “fascinated by the way science fiction suggests a future for humanity transformed by major environmental changes and technological innovations.” There will be an art opening Thursday, March 16 from 6-7 p.m. at the Encore.

Also in the gallery, the troupe will be holding a silent auction to help raise funds to assist in travel expenses. The auction can also be found on the County Seat Theater Facebook page for bidders to participate throughout the run of the show.