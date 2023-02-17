Twin Lakes Township Carlton County, Minn

Twin Lakes Township Carlton County, Minnesota Notice of Annual Meeting Notice is hereby given to the residents of Twin Lakes Township, Carlton County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. Dated this 15th day of February, 2023. Susan M. Chapin, Clerk (Feb. 17 & 24, 2023) 194668