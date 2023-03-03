STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CARLTON SIX

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CARLTON SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 09-PR-23-9 Estate of Suzanne Ellen Monahan, a/k/a Suzanne, E. Monahan, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP. APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT ON April 24, 2023, AT 8:30 A.M., A HEARING WILL BE HELD IN THIS COURT AT 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jennifer S. Youngs, whose address is 63590 Pickeral Creek Road, Askov, MN 55704 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: February 22, 2023 /s/ Judge of District Court Dated: February 21, 2023 Amy Turnquist, Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jacob J. Baker Hanft Fride, P.A. 1000 U.S. Bank Place 130 West Superior Street Duluth, MN 55802 Attorney License No: 302004 Telephone: (218) 722-4766 FAX: (218) 529-2401 Email: jjb@hanftlaw.com (March 3 & 10, 2023) 198779