STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CARLTON DIS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CARLTON DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: CIVIL OTHER/MISC Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. Brian D. Saaristo, Cheryl A. Saaristo n/k/a Cheryl Ann Parsons, Charterwest Mortgage, LLC, Center for Energy and Environment, John Doe and Mary Roe, Defendants. NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE PURSUANT TO JUDGMENT Case No.: 09-CV-22-1109 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, the Carlton County Sheriff will sell the real property described as: That part of Government Lot 1, Section 21, Township 47, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Carlton County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Government Lot 1; thence on an assumed bearing of SOUTH, along the east line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 1,157.67 feet; thence South 82 degrees 11 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 467.07 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land herein described; thence North 82 degrees 11 minutes 19 seconds East a distance of 467.07 feet to said east line of Government Lot 1; thence SOUTH, along last said east line, a distance of 300.00 feet to a point on last said east line and distant 1,457 feet 8 inches South of said Northeast corner of Government Lot 1; thence at right angles on a bearing of WEST a distance of 174 feet 4 inches; thence at an angle of 34 degrees 51 minutes to the south and on a bearing of South 55 degrees 09 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 365 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of Katzel Lake; thence Northwesterly, along last said shoreline, a distance of 450 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line bearing South 67 degrees 48 minutes 09 seconds West from the point of beginning; thence North 67 degrees 48 minutes 09 seconds East a distance of 350 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. SUBJECT TO an easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes, over, under and across the Easterly 33.00 feet of the above described tract. ALSO SUBJECT TO an easement for utility, ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of Government Lot 1, Section 21, Township 47, Range 18, Carlton County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Government Lot 1; thence on an assumed bearing of SOUTH, along the east line of Government Lot 1, a distance of 1,157.67 feet; thence South 82 degrees 11 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 117.74 feet, to the point of beginning of the easement herein described; thence continuing South 82 degrees 11 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 103.51 feet; thence South 58 degrees 11 minutes 45 seconds East a distance of 257.92 feet to the east line of said Government Lot 1; thence NORTH, along said east line a distance of 77.66 feet; thence North 58 degrees 11 minutes 45 seconds West a distance of 137.26 feet to the point of beginning. Property Address: 3087 M ANDERSON ROAD, BARNUM, MN 55707 Tax ID: 60-052-3822 to the highest bidder by auction pursuant to the Order for Judgment and Judgment entered in the above-entitled action on October 31, 2022, to satisfy the judgment entered for Plaintiff in the amount $454,464.41 plus interest and the costs of said sale. A certified copy of the Order for Judgment and Judgment has been delivered to the Carlton Sheriff. The redemption period from the sale will be six (6) months from the date of confirmation of the sale by the Court. The real property must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on the last day of the redemption period. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. CARLTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Dated: November 21, 2022 By: /s/ Kelly Lake Sheriff-Kelly Lake TROTT LAW, P.C. Dated: November 11, 2022 By: /s/ Samuel R. Coleman__________ Samuel R. Coleman (#389839) Attorneys for Plaintiff Freedom Mortgage Corporation 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 Telephone: (651) 209-9785 scoleman@trottlaw.com (22-0337-LIT03) (Dec. 1, 9, 16, 23 & 30; Jan 6, 2023) 125187