State of Minnesota Carlton County Distri

State of Minnesota Carlton County District Court Sixth Judicial District Court File Number: 09-CO-22-344 Case Type: Conciliation Crystal E Franks 270 County Road 8 Holyoke, MN 55749 RESET Conciliation Court Summons North Shore Federal Credit Union vs Crystal E Franks 1. You are summoned to appear at a hearing in this Conciliation Court (Small Claims Court) case. This means you must appear at the hearing scheduled for: Setting: January 27, 2023 Time: 9:15 AM Hearing Type: Conciliation Hearing Before the presiding judge at the following location: Carlton County District Court 301 Walnut Avenue, PO Box 190 Carlton Minnesota 55718 218-673-5065 2. If the defendant does not appear at the hearing, the plaintiff may win this case by default, which means the plaintiff could be awarded a money judgment against the defendant. The judgment could include the amount the plaintiff requested in the Statement of Claim as well as other fees and costs approved by a judicial officer. 3. If the plaintiff does not appear at the hearing, this case may be dismissed. If the defendant has filed a counterclaim, then a default judgment could be entered against the plaintiff. 4. The Defendant may bring a counterclaim against the Plaintiff. A counterclaim must be filed at least seven days before the Conciliation Court hearing. Dated: December 6, 2022 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Carlton County District Court 301 Walnut Avenue, PO Box 190 Carlton Minnesota 55718 218-673-5065 (Dec. 16, 23 & 30, 2022) 130715