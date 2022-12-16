Solway Township NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOW

Solway Township NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Solway Township, St. Louis County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two-week period beginning January 3, 2023. Filing will close on January 17, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The filing fee is $2.00. Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk at Solway Town Hall, 4029 Munger Shaw Road, Cloquet, MN from January 3, 2023, to January 17, 2023. Township office hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To file, come to the town office during office hours or contact the Town Clerk at (218) 729-5134 to schedule an appointment. Office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the last day for filing, January 17, 2023. Office to be filled at the March Annual Election is: One (1) Supervisor (three-year-term) Tami McGregor, Town Clerk December 8, 2022 (Dec. 16, 2022) 130656