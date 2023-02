SOLWAY TOWNSHIP Notice is hereby given t

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP Notice is hereby given that Solway Township will hold Public Accuracy Testing of the AutoMark and DS-200 Voting Equipment for the Township Election at the Solway Town Hall, 4029 Munger Shaw Road on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM Tami McGregor, Town Clerk (Feb. 24, 2023) 192494

