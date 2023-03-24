PUBLIC NOTICE TO ACQUIRE LAND INTO TRUST ACTION: Notice of decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.), Part 151. SUMMARY: The Regional Director, Midwest Regional Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, has made a determination to acquire eight undivided interests in allotted lands in trust for the Fond du Lac Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota, pursuant to the American Indian Probate Reform Act (AIPRA) at 25 U.S.C. § 2216(c), which states as follows: An Indian, or the recognized tribal governmental of a reservation, in possession of an interest in trust or restricted lands, at least a portion of which is in trust or restricted stats on November 7, 2020, and located within a reservation, may request that the interest be taken into trust by the Secretary. Upon such a request, the Secretary shall forthwith take such interest into trust. The undivided interests are located in St. Louis County, Minnesota, and legally described as follows: Parcel 1 (Allotment 405 9B and 405 M9B) An undivided 51/17920 interest in the N. 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of sec. 25, Township. 50 N., Range 19 W. of the 4th P.M. AND The severed mineral interests in and to an undivided 51/17920 interest in the N. 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of sec. 25, Township 50 N., Range 19 W. of the 4th P.M. Parcel 2 (Allotment 405 10B) An undivided 27/1792 interest in the E 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of sec. 25, Township 50 N., Range 19 W. of the 4th P.M. Parcel 3 (Allotment 405 36A and 405 M36A) An undivided 129/9240 interest in the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of sec. 25, and the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of sec. 26, Township 50 N., Range 19 W. of the 4th P.M. AND The severed mineral interests in and to an undivided 129/9240 interest in the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of sec. 25, and the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of sec. 26, Township 50 N., Range 19 W. of the 4th P.M. Parcel 4 (Allotment 405 A94 and 405 MA94) An undivided 27/1792 interest in the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 and the W 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of sec. 12, Township 50 N., Range 19 W. of the 4th P.M. AND The severed mineral interests in and to an undivided 27/1792 interest in the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 and the W 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of sec. 12, Township 50 N., Range 18 W. of the 4th P.M. Parcel 5 (Allotment 405 198 and 405 M198) An undivided 27/1792 interest in the W 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of sec. 36, Township 50 North, R. 18 W. of the 4th P.M. AND The severed mineral interests in and to an undivided 27/1792 interest in the W 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of sec. 36, Township 50 N., Range 18 W. of the 4th P.M. Parcel 6 (Allotment 405 199 and 405 M199) An undivided 27/1792 interest in Govt. Lot 5, sec. 17, Township 50 N., Range 17 W. of the 4th P.M. AND The severed mineral interests in and to an undivided 27/1792 interest in Govt. Lot 5, sec. 17, Township 50 N., Range 17 W. of the 4th P.M. Parcel 7 (Allotment 405 201 and 405 M201) An undivided 27/1792 interest in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of sec. 36, Township 50 N., Range 18 W. of the 4th P.M. AND The severed minerals in and to an undivided 27/1792 interest in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of sec. 36, Township 50 N., Range 18 W. of the 4th P.M. Parcel 8 (Allotment 405 313) An undivided 3/64 interest in Govt. Lot 2 and Govt. Lot 3, sec. 34, Township 51 N., Range 19 W. of the 4th P.M. DATE: This determination was made on September 9, 2022. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Midwest Regional Office, Norman Pointe II, Division of Fee to Trust, 5600 American Blvd. West, Suite #500, Bloomington, Minnesota 55437, telephone (612) 725-4583. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 C.F.R. § 151.12(d) (2) (iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust. A copy of the determination is from the office identified in the FOR FURTHER INFORMATION section of this notice. Any party who wishes to seek judicial review of the Regional Director’s decision must first exhaust administrative remedies. The Regional Director’s decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) in accordance with the regulations in 43 C.F.R. 4.310-4.340. If you choose to appeal this decision, your notice of appeal to the IBIA must be signed by you or your attorney and must be either postmarked and mailed (if you use mail) or delivered (if you use another means of physical delivery, such as FedEx or UPS) to the IBIA within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. The regulations do not authorize filings by facsimile/fax or by electronic means. Your notice of appeal should clearly identify the decision being appealed. You must send your original notice of appeal to the IBIA at the following address: Interior Board of Indian Appeals, Office of Hearings and Appeals, U.S. Department of the Interior, 801 North Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203. You must send copies of your notice of appeal to (1) the Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, MS-4141-MIB, 1849 C Street N.W., Washington, D.C., 20240; (2) each interested party known to you; and (3) the Regional Director. Your notice of appeal sent to the IBIA must include a statement certifying that you have sent copies to these officials and interested parties and should identify them by names or titles and addresses. If you file a notice of appeal, the IBIA will notify you of further procedures. If no appeal is timely filed, this decision will become final for the Department of Interior at the expiration of the appeal period. No extension of time may be granted for filing a notice of appeal. (March 24, 2023) 206553