PUBLIC NOTICE TO ACQUIRE LAND INTO TRUST ACTION: Notice of decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.), Part 151. SUMMARY: The Acting Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, has made a determination to acquire real property in trust for the Fond du Lac Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota: The land referred to as former “Priority 23is” property is in St. Louis County, Minnesota, and herein described as: Parcel 1 (225-0010-02000): The E 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Sec. 13, Township 50 North, of Range 19 West, of the 4th P.M. There is no Parcel 2. Parcel 3 (275-0025-00260): Government Lot 1 of Sec. 33, Township 50 North, Range 17, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 4 (275-0019-00090): The NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Sec. 21, Township 50 North, Range 17 West, of the 4th P.M. Parcel 5 (275-0019-00120): The SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Sec. 21, Township 50 North, Range 17, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 6 (275-0019-01030): Government Lot 3 of Sec. 26, Township 50 North, Range 17, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 7 (275-0019-01325, 275-0019-01380, and 275-0019-01330): The E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Sec. 27, Township 50 North, Range 17, West of the 4th P.M. AND The NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Sec. 27, Township 50 North, Range 17, West of the 4th P.M. AND The SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Sec. 27, Township 50, North, Range 17, West of the 4th P.M. There is no Parcel 8. Parcel 9 (535-0010-00380 and 535-0010-00450): The SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Sec. 3, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. AND The SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Sec. 3, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 10 (535-0010-01320): The NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Sec. 9, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 11 (535-0010-01880): The W 1/2 of the SW 1/4, Sec. 12, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 12 (535-0010-02260): The NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Sec. 14, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 13 (535-0010-02400): The SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Sec. 15, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 14 (535-0010-02611): The SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Sec. 16, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 15 (535-0010-03000): Government Lot 2 and the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Sec. 19, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. There is no Parcel 16. Parcel 17 (535-0010-03370): The SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Sec. 21, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 18 (535-0010-03540): The NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Sec. 22, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. There is no Parcel 19. Parcel 20 (535-0010-04160): The SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Sec. 26, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 21 (535-0010-05190 and 535-0010-05130): The SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Sec. 32, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. AND The N 1/2 of the SW 1/4, Sec. 32, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 22 (535-0010-05210): The NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Sec. 33, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 23 (535-0010-05260): The NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Sec. 33, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 24 (535-0010-05310): The SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Sec. 33, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Parcel 25 (535-0010-05720): The SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Sec. 36, Township 50 North, Range 18, West of the 4th P.M. Containing 1077.49 acres. DATE: This determination was made on March 7, 2023. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Midwest Regional Office, Norman Pointe II, Division of Fee to Trust, 5600 American Blvd. West, Suite #500, Bloomington, MN 55437, telephone (612) 725-4583. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 C.F.R. § 151.12(d) (2) (iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust. A copy of the determination is from the office identified in the FOR FURTHER INFORMATION section of this notice. Any party who wishes to seek judicial review of the Acting Regional Director’s decision must first exhaust administrative remedies. The Acting Regional Director’s decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) in accordance with the regulations in 43 C.F.R. 4.310-4.340. If you choose to appeal this decision, your notice of appeal to the IBIA must be signed by you or your attorney and must be either postmarked and mailed (if you use mail) or delivered (if you use another means of physical delivery, such as FedEx or UPS) to the IBIA within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. The regulations do not authorize filings by facsimile/fax or by electronic means. Your notice of appeal should clearly identify the decision being appealed. You must send your original notice of appeal to the IBIA at the following address: Interior Board of Indian Appeals, Office of Hearings and Appeals, U.S. Department of the Interior, 801 North Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203. You must send copies of your notice of appeal to (1) the Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, MS-4141-MIB, 1849 C Street N.W., Washington, D.C., 20240; (2) each interested party known to you; and (3) the Regional Director. Your notice of appeal sent to the IBIA must include a statement certifying that you have sent copies to these officials and interested parties and should identify them by names or titles and addresses. If you file a notice of appeal, the IBIA will notify you of further procedures. If no appeal is timely filed, this decision will become final for the Department of Interior at the expiration of the appeal period. No extension of time may be granted for filing a notice of appeal. (March 10, 2023) 202256