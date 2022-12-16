NOTICE OF TOWN BOARD VACANCY The Town of Thomson Board of Supervisors has declared a Board vacancy due to resignation. Those wishing to be considered to fill this vacancy should provide answers to a list of questions developed by the Board. That list can be found on the Town’s website, Thomson.govoffice.com or by calling or emailing the Town Clerk. The person chosen to fill this position will serve the remainder of the term which expires December 31, 2024. Responses can be emailed to the Town Clerk, Rhonda Peleski, at rpeleski@townofthomsonmn.gov, mailed to Town of Thomson, PO Box 92, Esko MN 55733 or brought to the Town Office, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko MN. Responses will be accepted until Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Dec. 16, 2022) 130725