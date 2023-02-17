NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DE

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED Minn. Stat. 559.21 Minnesota Uniform Conveyancing Blanks Form 30.4.1 (2018) YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated April 16, 2015 and recorded on September 24, 2015, as Document Number A000464881 (or in Book _____ of ______ Page ____ , in the Office of the County Recorder in which Harbour Portfolio VIII, LP, a Texas limited partnership as Seller, sold to Skyler J. Couillard as Purchaser, the real property in Carlton County, Minnesota, described as follows: East 1/2 of Lot 17, and all of Lot 18, Block 2, Baumann’s Addition to N.P. Junction, Carlton County, Minnesota. Subject Property Address: 429 Chestnut Street, Carlton, MN 55718 PIDS 15-040-0580, 15-040-0600 2. The default is as follows: Failure to make monthly payments beginning with March 1, 2021 payment through January 1, 2023, including principal, interest, escrow charges, late charges, espense advance, and other fees, less any suspance balance, for a toal debta amount of $12,511.91 as of January 30, 2023. 3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase price was ____________________ Dollars($. _____ 􀀝 and the amount of the purchase price paid by Purchaser is _________ Dollars($ __________,, which is ____ % of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required by Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 1e. 4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER (THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE) (STRIKE ONE) UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3) $500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $250.24 {WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT. ANY TAXES. ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU): OR (b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FlNALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT: YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY: YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE: AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of Seller or of an attorney authorized by Seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Name: Adam Soczynski, Esq. Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: Liebo, Weingarden, Dobie & Barbee, PLLP 4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 Street Address or Location where Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice: Liebe, Weingarden, Dobie & Barbee, PLLP 4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 Telephone: 952-952-6888 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. Signature [Optional-See Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 4(e)] (Feb. 17 & 24; March 3, 2023) 194523