NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 6, 2003 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $85,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jeff Menze and Sally Menze, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MorNorth Mortgage Corp. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 12, 2003 as Document Number 371211; as modified of record by document recorded on August 5, 2019 as Document Number A000487144 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on October 15, 2013 as Document Number A000453527 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee of CSMC 2019-RPL11 Trust by assignment recorded on April 6, 2020 as Document Number A000491141 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of South half of Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, Section Eighteen, Township Forty-Six, Range Sixteen, Carlton County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1106 N HOLYOKE DR, HOLYOKE, MN 55749 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $64,826.68 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: MorNorth Mortgage Corp. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 48-020-2910 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 123182800000004211 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on August 7, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: December 06, 2022 WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2019-RPL11 TRUST. ALL OTHER STATES FC IN CSMC 2019-RPL11 TRUST Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (22-1223-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Dec. 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2022; Jan. 6 & 13, 2023) 128757