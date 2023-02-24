NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING and ELECTION OF OFFICERS and BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Solway Township, St. Louis County, Minnesota that Solway Township will, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, conduct its Annual Town Meeting and Election at the Solway Town Hall located at 4029 Munger Shaw Road The Election polls will be open from NOON to 8:00 PM to elect one supervisor for a three-year term. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:30 PM to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. The Town Office will be open for Absentee Voting from 10:00 AM to noon on Saturday March 11, 2023, and on Monday, March 13, 2023, until 5:00 PM. Some of the agenda items to be discussed at the Annual Meeting are as follows: Report of the 2022 Receipts and Disbursements Town Hall Rental Fees Fire Department Report Proposed Budget and Levy for 2024 In case of bad weather, the Annual Town Meeting and Election will be held at the same time and place on the third Tuesday of March. The Board of Canvass will meet to certify the official election results on March 14, 2023, at 8:15PM. NOTICE OF A REGULAR ATOWN BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON A DIFFERENT DATE Due to the Annual Township Election and Annual Meeting on March 14, 2023, the regularly scheduled Solway Town Board meeting of March 14, 2023, will instead be held Tuesday March 21, 2023, at 6:30 PM at the Solway Town Hall. Tami McGregor Town Clerk (Feb 24, 2023) 192438