Notice is hereby given that the Town of Thomson Board of Supervisors shall hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.to consider the following ordinances. A SUMMARY OF TOWN OF THOMSON ORDINANCE NO. 45 AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION, INSPECTION, REVIEW, APPROVAL, USE AND MAINTENANCE OF PRIVATE ROADS WITHIN THE TOWN OF THOMSON, CARLTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA The Town of Thomson proposes the adoption of an ordinance regulating the design, construction, inspections, review, approval, use and maintenance of private roads which intends to promote and protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public by insuring adequate access for police and fire protection, ambulance service and other emergency services. Section 1. Intent Section 2. Definitions Section 3. Requirements Section 4. Maintenance and Use Requirements Section 5. Permit Required Section 6. Application Requirements Section 7. Roadway Description and Maintenance Agreement Section 8. Standards Section 9. Application and Review Procedure Section 10.Inspections and Approval of Construction Section 11.Extending Existing Shared Driveways Section 12.Shared Driveways Not Meeting Standards of Ordinance Section 13. Enforcement and Penalties Section 14.Validity Section 15. Relationship to Other Laws and Ordinances Section 16. Effective Date Section 17. Certification A SUMMARY OF TOWN OF THOMSON ORDINANCE NO. 46 AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION, INSPECTION, REVIEW, APPROVAL, USE AND MAINTENANCE OF PRIVATE SHARED DRIVEWAYS WITHIN THE TOWN OF THOMSON, CARLTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA The Town of Thomson proposes the adoption of an ordinance regulating the design, construction, inspections, review, approval, use and maintenance of private shared driveways which intends to promote and protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public by insuring adequate access for police and fire protection, ambulance service and other emergency services. Section 1. Intent Section 2. Definitions Section 3. Requirements Section 4. Maintenance and Use Requirements Section 5. Permit Required Section 6. Application Requirements Section 7. Roadway Description and Maintenance Agreement Section 8. Standards Section 9. Application and Review Procedure Section 10 Inspections and Approval of Construction Section 11. Extending Existing Shared Driveways Section 12. Shared Driveways Not Meeting Standards of Ordinance Section 13. Enforcement and Penalties Section 14.Validity Section 15. Relationship to Other Laws and Ordinances Section 16. Effective Date Section 17. Certification Please take notice that the above published materials are only summaries. Printed copies of the entire ordinances are available for inspection by any person during the clerk’s regular office hours at the Town of Thomson Town Hall. Electronic versions are also available on our website, Thomson.govoffice.com TOWN OF THOMSON Ruth Janke, Chairperson ATTEST: Rhonda Peleski, Town Clerk Town of Thomson 218-879-9719 (Jan 13 & 20, 2023) 145969