Job Posting Literacy Specialist GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES The Literacy Specialist is responsible for overseeing Literacy Practices, coaching teachers and providing direct literacy instruction to students, individually or in small groups. As a literacy leader, the position is responsible for implementing a comprehensive literacy program through coaching, supporting, and guiding teachers in best practices for literacy instruction. LITERACY LEADER • Provide and support district literacy assessment and data analysis. • Provide overall curriculum support and professional development to teachers and administrators • Serve as a literacy resource for teachers, families and administrators. • Coordinate literacy support, including organizing schedules and instruction for support staff. • Be a literacy leader on various committees • Ensure accurate and appropriate record keeping and reporting. DIRECT INSTRUCTION OF STUDENTS Provide direct instruction in the areas of reading and writing for identified groups and individual students, with an emphasis on emergent, beginning, and transitional readers. KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES Knowledge of the needs of students requiring remedial reading instruction; thorough understanding of the teaching and learning process; ability to provide instruction that reflects multiple perspectives and multicultural education; ability to infuse technology into curriculum; ability to guide and train teachers in effective techniques and strategies; ability to work effectively with administrators, colleagues, students, parents and community; ability to use diagnostic data to tailor instruction to meet the needs of the student(s); excellent organizational, communication, and human relations skills. JOB DUTIES • Provide and support district literacy assessment and data analysis. • Provide curriculum support and professional development to teachers and administrators • Provide leadership for the school’s literacy program. • Serve as a resource for teachers, administrators, and families. • Coordinate literacy support, including organizing schedules and instruction for support staff. • Assist teachers in recognizing and responding to the multiple needs of the diverse learners • Guide teachers and administrators to develop and use appropriate literacy strategies, implementation plans, and assessment tools. • Provide constructive feedback to teachers in their approach and instruction in reading and writing. • Use a variety of instructional strategies appropriate for teaching students from diverse backgrounds with different learning styles and special needs and which enhance the application of critical, creative and evaluative thinking capabilities. QUALIFICATIONS • MN Department of Education Teaching Licensure: K-6/1-6 Elementary Education or K-12 Reading • Preference will be given to applicants who have: - experience and understanding of MTSS - knowledge/experience delivering interventions in small group settings. - knowledge of research and effective practices in the areas of literacy development, literacy instruction, assessment and professional development. - Reading and Writing Workshop experience APPLICATION: Please submit a letter of application, resume, transcripts, teaching license, and letters of reference to Geri Thompson, Carlton School District, P.O. Box 310, Carlton, MN 55718 or email, gthompson@carlton.k12.mn.us. CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled Location 20 miles southwest of Duluth off of interstate 35, K-5 population of about 200 students. Carlton provides 1:1 blended learning for all 3-5 Grades and boasts a learner-friendly student to teacher ratio of 18:1. Carlton Independent School District 93 is an Equal Opportunity Employer (Dec. 23, 2022) 134972