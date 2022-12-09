Carlton Public School District - ISD 93 Special Board Meeting Minutes Monday, November 14, 2022 The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in Special Session on Monday, November 14, 2022. Emerson called the meeting to order at 6:31 p.m. Members present: Emerson, Hagenah, Karp, Szymczak, with Superintendent Engstrom. Members absent: Gustafson, Ojibway-arrived at 6:34 p.m. MOTION by Szymczak to pass the Resolution Providing for Canvassing Returns of Votes of Independent School District 93 Carlton, Minnesota General Election held on November 8, 2022 was supported by Hagenah. A roll call vote was called: Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Karp-yea, Ojibway-yea, Szymczak-yea. MOTION passed 5-0. Szymczak made a motion to adjourn at 6:36 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Karp the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote. (Dec. 9, 2022) 127710