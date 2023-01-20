Carlton Independent School District 93 S

Carlton Independent School District 93 School Truth In Taxation Meeting Minutes Monday, December 19, 2022 The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met for a Truth In Taxation Meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the Middle/High School Small Gym. Emerson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Members present: Emerson, Hagenah, Karp, Szymczak, with Superintendent Engstrom. Members absent: Gustafson, Ojibway. Presentation was given by Jen Smith from the Arrowhead Regional Computer Consortium (ARCC). (Jan. 20, 2023) 166674