Carlton Independent School District 93 R

Carlton Independent School District 93 Regular School Board Minutes Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. The Board of Education Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in regular session on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the Carlton Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. The meeting continued with the Pledge of Allegiance. Members present: Emerson, Hagenah, Karp, Nilsen, Szymczak, with Superintendent Engstrom. Member absent: Ojibway MOTION by Karp to approve the meeting agenda with amendment to 7.0 was supported by Nilsen.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. Korah Crane gave a Carlton High School Student Presentation. No Public Comments were given. Congratulations and Commendations were given. Reports were given by South Terrace Elementary Principal Donita Stepan, Community Education Director Daisy Rose, American Indian Education Coordinator Kevin Kot, Business Manager Norman Nelis, and Superintendent John Engstrom. Board Committee Reports were given. MOTION by Hagenah to approve the Consent Agenda: • Approve January payroll for a total of $349,612.04 and wires summative at $109,567.43. • Approve the January finance checks in the amount of $184,596.74 • Approve the February 13, 2023 Committee of the Whole Work Meeting Minutes. MOTION was supported by Szymczak.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. Discussed 2023 Board Goals. Discussed 2023-2024 Administrative Restructuring Plan. Discussed DAC’s first meeting. Looked at 2023-2024 Academic Calendar draft. MOTION by Nilsen to approve the hire of Webster Czerwinski as Custodial Sub, effective January 23, 2023 was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passed 5-0. MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Aimee Tischer as Check & Connect Mentor, effective January 24, 2023 was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passed 5-0. Nilsen made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:11 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Karp, the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.* *Unless objection is raised following the call for motion and support, an affirmative vote is presumed. (March 24, 2023) 206612