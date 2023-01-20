Carlton Independent School District 93 R

Carlton Independent School District 93 Regular School Board Minutes Monday, December 19, 2022 The Board of Education Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in regular session on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the Carlton Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. The meeting continued with the Pledge of Allegiance. Members present: Emerson, Hagenah, Karp, Ojibway, Szymczak, with Superintendent Engstrom. Member absent: Gustafson MOTION by Szymczak to approve the meeting agenda with amendment to 5.0, 8.1, and 8.2 was supported by Karp.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. No Carlton High School Presentation was given. No Public Comments were given. MOTION by Hagenah to approve the Resolution certifying the 2022 Payable 2023 Levy Limitation and Certification at maximum. Resolution 40-page document available on School Website was supported by Szymczak.* A roll call vote was called: Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Karp-yea, Ojibway-yea, Szymczak-yea. MOTION passed 5-0. 2022-2023 Audit presentation by Matt Mayer from BerganKDV was given. MOTION by Karp to approve the FY22 Audit as presented on December 19, 2022 by BerganKDV was supported by Szymczak.* MOTION passed 5-0. Congratulations and Commendations were given. Reports were given by South Terrace Elementary Principal Donita Stepan, Community Education Director Daisy Rose, American Indian Education Coordinator Kevin Kot, Business Manager Norman Nelis, and Superintendent John Engstrom. Board Committee Reports were given. MOTION by Hagenah to approve the Consent Agenda: • Approve November payroll for a total of $355,621.81 and wires summative at $110,930.31. • Approve the November finance checks in the amount of $227,352.88. • Approve the November 21, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes. • Approve the December 12, 2022 Committee of the Whole Working Minutes. MOTION was supported by Karp.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. No Old Business MOTION by Karp to approve 534 School Meals Policy was supported by Hagenah. MOTION passed 5-0. MOTION by Hagenah to approve the resolution to accept the following donations: • Coca-Cola GIVE King Solutions Inc. - $27.53 for South Terrace Elementary • The Blackbaud Giving Fund – monthly amount of $30.00 for South Terrace Elementary. MOTION was supported by Ojibway. A roll call vote was called. Emerson-yea, Hagenah-yea, Karp-yea, Ojibway-yea, Szymczak-yea. MOTION passed 5-0. MOTION by Karp to adopt World’s Best Workforce and Achievement and Integration Plan was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passed 5-0. MOTION by Hagen to accept the resignation of Emily Majewski as Literacy Specialist effective January 9, 2022 was supported by Ojibway.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. MOTION to approve the hire of Sharnea Marohn as an active Substitute for FY23 for South Terrace Elementary only, effective December 5, 2022 pending a successful background check was supported by Ojibway.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. MOTION by Szymczak to approve the Contract for American Indian Education Coordinator Kevin Kot was supported by Karp.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 4-1. MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Schedule C 2022-2023 Advisor: • Play Director – Amanda Radtke MOTION was supported by Ojibway.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. Szymczak made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:14 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Hagenah, the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.* *Unless objection is raised following the call for motion and support, an affirmative vote is presumed. (Jan. 20, 2023) 166653