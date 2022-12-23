Carlton Independent School District 93 R

Carlton Independent School District 93 Regular School Board Minutes Monday, November 21, 2022 The Board of Education Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in regular session on Monday, November 21, 2022, in the Carlton Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The meeting continued with the Pledge of Allegiance. Members present: Emerson, Karp, Ojibway, Szymczak, with Superintendent Engstrom. Members absent: Gustafson, Hagenah MOTION by Karp to approve the meeting agenda was supported by Szymczak.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 4-0. Carlton High School Student Presentation was given. No Public Comments were given. Congratulations and Commendations were given. Reports were given by Middle/High School Principal Warren Peterson, South Terrace Elementary Principal Donita Stepan, Community Education Director Daisy Rose, American Indian Education Coordinator Kevin Kot, Business Manager Norman Nelis, and Superintendent John Engstrom. Board Committee Reports were given. MOTION by Karp to approve the Consent Agenda: • Approve October payroll for a total of $358,917.09 and wires summative at $115,800.53. • Approve the October finance checks in the amount of $258,212.84. • Approve the Minutes, October 17, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting. • Approve the Minutes, November 14, 2022 Special Board Meeting-Canvassing Votes. • Approve the Minutes, November 14, 2022 Committee of the Whole Work Meeting. MOTION was supported by Ojibway.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 4-0. 3rd and Final Reading: Policies with Substantive Changes: 208, 209, 210, 410, 415, 416, 417, 418, 515, 515F, 524, 603, 604, 708, 709, 709F, 721, 722, 722F. CPS Vision Card: Strategic Alignment to WBWF and Achievement and Integration. MOTION by Szymczak to approve the Policies with Non-Substantive Changes: 101, 104, 201, 202, 207, 211, 212, 404, 420, 423, 506, 506F, 508, 509, 517, 522, 525, 527, 527F, 528, 529, 529F, 532, 533, 601, 602, 608, 613, 617, 618, 619, 620, 624, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705, 706, 707, 710, 711, 712, 713, 714, 720, 801, 801F, 802, 805, 806, 806F, 807, 901, 902, 903, 906, 907. The redlined versions can be viewed cutting and pasting this link into your browser: https://www.carlton.k12.mn.us/boe/files/documents/2022-2023%20School%20Board%20Agendas/2022-11- 21%20Regular%20School%20Board%20Meeting%20Non-Substantive%20Redlined%20Policies.pdf, was supported by Karp. MOTION passes 4-0. MOTION by Szymczak to approve the 2023 Organizational Meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the MS/HS Library was supported by Ojibway. MOTION passes 4-0. MOTION Karp to approve the 2022-2023 Contract for Family School Support Worker was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passes 4-0. MOTION by Karp to approve the 2022-2023 Contract for Early Childhood Programming for Students in Special Education was supported by Ojibway. MOTION passes 4-0. MOTION by Karp to approve the Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Place for Multiple Precincts and Designating Hours was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passes 4-0. MOTION by Karp to accept the resignation of Sharlene Poppe as MS/HS Cook’s Helper effective October 24, 2022 was supported by Szymczak.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 4-0. MOTION by Szymczak to approve the hire of Kylea Lott as Junior High Girls Basketball Coach for the 2022-2023 season per Schedule C of the Master Contract pending a successful background check was supported by Ojibway.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 4-0. MOTION by Ojibway to approve the hire of William Hall as Girls Basketball Volunteer Assistant Coach, effective November 1, 2022 was supported by Szymczak.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 4-0. MOTION by Szymczak to approve the hire of Kennedie Erickson as Cook’s Helper, effective November 1, 2022 was supported by Karp.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 4-0. MOTION by Szymczak to approve the following Community Education Youth Basketball Volunteer Elementary Coaches: • Ryan Leonzal • Janelle Soukkala • Crystal Line • Natasha Lent • Jake Adams • Justin Socha MOTION was supported by Ojibway.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 4-0. Szymczak made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:58 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Karp, the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.* *Unless objection is raised following the call for motion and support, an affirmative vote is presumed. (Dec. 23, 2022) 134556