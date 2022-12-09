Carlton Independent School District 93 R

Carlton Independent School District 93 Regular School Board-TENTATIVE-Minutes Monday, October 17, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. The Board of Education Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in regular session on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the Carlton Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. The meeting continued with the Pledge of Allegiance. Members present: Emerson, Gustafson, Karp, Ojibway, Szymczak, with Superintendent Engstrom. Member absent: Hagenah. MOTION by Karp to approve the meeting agenda with amendment for additions to 9.0 New Business and 10.0 Personnel* was supported by Gustafson.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. Carlton High School Student Presentation was given. Public Comments were taken. Congratulations and Commendations were given. Reports were given by Middle/High School Principal Warren Peterson, South Terrace Elementary Principal Donita Stepan, Community Education Director Daisy Rose, American Indian Education Coordinator Kevin Kot, Business Manager Norman Nelis, and Superintendent John Engstrom. Board Committee Reports were given. MOTION by Ojibway to approve the Consent Agenda: • Approve September payroll for a total of $342,871.32 and wires summative at $109,047.32. • Approve the September finance checks in the amount of $419,761.81. • Approve the Minutes, September 19, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting. MOTION was supported by Szymczak.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. Reviewed the Operational Levy. Reviewed 2nd Reading: Policies with Substantive Changes: 208, 209, 210, 410, 415, 416, 417, 418, 515, 515F, 524, 603, 604, 708, 709, 709F, 721, 722, 722F. MOTION by Ojibway to approve the resolution to accept the following donation: Approve the resolution to accept the $30.00 donation from The Blackbaud Giving Fund for South Terrace Elementary. MOTION was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passes with 5-0. MOTION by Karp to approve the Services Agreement for the Transportation of Children and Youth In Foster Care Placement was supported by Gustafson. MOTION passes 5-0. MOTION by Gustafson to form Coop with Wrenshall for all sports effective immediately, and beginning with the 2022-2023 winter sport season was supported by Emerson. A roll call vote was called: Emerson-yea, Gustafson-yea, Hagenah-absent, Karp-nay, Ojibway-nay, Szymczak-nay. MOTION fails 2-3. MOTION by Gustafson to combine all sports with Wrenshall beginning with 2022-2023 spring sports was supported by Ojibway. MOTION passes 5-0. MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Tom Jarvi as South Terrace Elementary Cook’s Helper, Monday through Wednesday, for 2 hours per day, effective September 6, 2022 was supported by Szymczak.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. MOTION by Gustafson to approve the hire of Peter Kamphaugh as South Terrace Elementary Cook’s Helper, effective October 27, 2022 pending background check was supported by Ojibway.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. MOTION by Karp to approve the hire of Rachel Swanson as ECSE at a Step 3, BA +15 effective 10/17/22 was supported by Gustafson.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. MOTION by Gustafson to approve the hire of Schedule C 2022-2023 Advisors: • Student Council – Ryan Schmidt • Robotics Advisor – Andrew Brunfelt MOTION was supported by Ojibway.* MOTION passes with an affirmative vote of 5-0. Ojibway made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:40 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Szymczak, the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.* *Unless objection is raised following the call for motion and support, an affirmative vote is presumed. (Dec. 9, 2022 ) 127707