Carlton Independent School District 93 O

Carlton Independent School District 93 Organizational Meeting Minutes Monday, January 3, 2023 The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in SPECIAL SESSION, Monday, January 3, 2023. Acting Chair, Emerson called the meeting to order at 7: 00 p.m. Members present: Emerson, Hagenah, Karp, Nilsen, Ojibway, Szymczak with Superintendent Engstrom. MOTION by Karp to approve the meeting agenda with amendment made to 6.7 was supported by Ojibway. MOTION passed 5-0. Emerson read the Oath of Office. Elected board members, Karp, Nilsen, and Ojibway affirmed the faithful discharge of the duties of the office and were duly sworn in. The Oath was signed and dated accordingly. Acting Chair Emerson called for nominations for the ELECTION OF CHAIR Karp nominated Emerson for Chair. Emerson accepted the nomination. Emerson called for nominations. Emerson called for nominations. No further nominations were offered. Emerson was elected as Chair with an acclamation vote of 6-0. Chair Emerson called for the nomination for the ELECTION OF VICE CHAIR Szymczak nominated Ojibway for Vice Chair. Ojibway accepted the nomination. Emerson called for nominations. Emerson called for nominations. No further nominations were offered. Ojibway was elected as Vice Chair with an acclamation vote of 6-0. Chair Emerson called for the nomination for the ELECTION OF CLERK Hagenah nominated Karp for Clerk. Karp accepted the nomination. Emerson called for nominations. Emerson called for nominations. No further nominations were offered. Karp was elected as Clerk with an acclamation vote of 6-0. Chair Emerson called for the nomination for the ELECTION OF TREASURER Karp nominated Hagenah for Treasurer. Hagenah did not accept the nomination. Karp nominated Szymczak for Treasurer. Szymczak accepted the nomination. Emerson call for nominations. Emerson called for nominations. No further nominations were offered. Szymczak was elected as Treasurer with an acclamation vote of 6-0. SET BOARD MEETING DATES AND TIME AND LOCATION Regular Board Meetings will be held on the third Monday at 7:00 p.m. each month, except the following holiday months: Monday, January 16, 2023, Monday, and February 20, 2023 Finance/Audit Committee Meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the same day regular board meetings are scheduled. Committee of the Whole (work sessions) will be held on the second Monday each month, except for the following month: April 10, 2023. Board Retreat is scheduled for Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. DESIGNATION, AUTHORIZATION, APPOINTMENTS MOTION by Karp to designate Wells Fargo Bank, PMA Financial Network, and Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund as Official Districts Depositories was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passed 6-0. MOTION passed 6-0. MOTION by Ojibway to designate Superintendent as Chief Financial Officer of the District with authorization to pay bills in advance was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passed 6-0. MOTION by Nilsen to authorize Superintendent and Business Manger to make Official District Electronic Transfers was supported by Hagenah. MOTION passed 6-0. MOTION by Hagenah to designate Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger, P.A. as District legal counsel and authorize the Superintendent and Board Chair to contact legal counsel was supported by Szymczak. MOTION passed 6-0. MOTION by Karp to increase School Board Compensation by $2.50 was supported by Emerson. MOTION fails 5-1. School Board Compensation annual stipend will stay at $1,000 and compensation will stay t $40.00. MOTION by Szymczak to designate Pine Journal as Official School District Publication was supported by Hagenah. MOTION passed 6-0. MOTION by Hagenah to set mileage reimbursement to IRS standard rate of $0.655 per mile, was supported by Ojibway. Szymczak-yea. MOTION passed 6-0. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARD COMMITTEES Finance/Audit Committee – Emerson, Hagenah, Karp. Policy Committee – Emerson, Szymczak. Alternate Nilsen. Facilities & Transportation Committee – Nilsen, Ojibway. Alternate Hagenah. Negotiations Committee – Certified – Emerson, Hagenah, Ojibway. Negotiations Committee – Non-Certified – Karp, Nilsen, Szymczak. Extracurricular Committee – Nilsen, Ojibway, Szymczak. Superintendent Evaluation Committee – All Board Members. Minnesota State High School League/Title IX (Gender Equality) Representative – Emerson. APPOINT REPRESENTATIVES TO DISTRICT COMMITTEES OR OUTSIDE ORGANIZATIONS District Advisory Committee – Karp. Alternate Nilsen. Relicensure Committee – Emerson, Karp. Community Education Advisory Committee – Emerson. Alternate Szymczak. Fine Arts Trust Fund Committee – Karp, Szymczak. American Indian Parent Advisory Committee – Emerson, Ojibway. Alternate Nilsen. Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative Board – Szymczak. Alternate Emerson. Board and Superintendent roles and responsibilities were reviewed. Szymczak made a motion to adjourn at 7:50 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Hagenah the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote. (Jan. 20, 2023) 166710