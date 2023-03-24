Carlton Independent School District 93 C

Carlton Independent School District 93 Committee of the Whole Work Meeting Minutes Monday, March 13th, 2023 The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met for a Committee of the Whole Work Meeting on Monday, March 13, 2022, in the Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Members present: Emerson, Karp, Ojibway, Nilsen, Stepan, with Superintendent Engstrom. Absent: Hagenah, and Szymczak Superintendent Report • Engstrom’s report was about items in the agenda. Principal Report • Stepan gave a shout-out to Literacy Club and their achievement of getting 3rd-5th grade writers in the newspaper. • Stepan mentioned that Kindergarten Round-Up is coming up. • Stepan called “I Love to Read Month” a success. DAC Update • Stepan discussed a working draft of DAC’s goals and vision which included Community Partnerships, Student and Staff Growth, Communication, and etc. Contract and Administrative Structure Update • Emerson said a contract was agreed on. • Board discussed having an administrative structure that was flexible and open so it could be developed with the new staff structure in the 2023-2024 academic year. Non-concurrence Report Review and Discussion • Engstrom noted that there were 60 days before a response needed to be crafted and the L.I.E.C. meeting would be held tomorrow to discuss it. Future Meetings Tuesday, March 20, 2023 – 6:30 p.m. Finance Meeting – DO Board Room Tuesday, February 20, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. Regular Board Meeting – MS/HS Library Meeting adjourned at 7:41 p.m. (March 24, 2023) 206613