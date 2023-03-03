Carlton Independent School District 93 C

Carlton Independent School District 93 Committee of the Whole Work Meeting Minutes Monday, February 13th, 2023 The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met for a Committee of the Whole Work Meeting on Monday, February 13, 2022, in the Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Members present: Emerson, Karp, Ojibway, Nilsen, Stepan, Szymczak, with Superintendent Engstrom. Absent: Hagenah Nilsen arrived at 7:06 p.m. after meeting started. Engstrom gave a legislative update on how money on the formula is most critical for rural schools. In Engstrom’s opinion, other proposals would have to change drastically in order to be beneficial to Carlton School District. The board discussed the District Advisory Committee and how they must come up with a strategic plan with their goal being the future of Carlton as a K-12 school. Engstrom brought up the issue of stabilizing enrollment and making that a part of the strategic plan since enrollment has been down. Engstrom discussed ways to budget, one being Donita Stepan becoming the Superintendent and Principal of South Terrace and Warren Peterson taking on the expanded role as the Principal of the MS/HS Building, which would go into effect going into the 2023-2024 school year. Engstrom talked about how the board should think about electing a student representative to attend board meetings, which would qualify the student for a scholarship. Nilsen brought up that it would be a fun opportunity to let students vote. Board consensus was to move forward with regard to a student representative. Emerson said there would be an L.I.E.C. meeting this week, but it has not been scheduled yet. Future Meetings Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – 6:30 p.m. Finance Meeting – DO Board Room Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. Regular Board Meeting – MS/HS Library Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 6:15 p.m. Cooperative Committee – Wrenshall Meeting adjourned at 7:43 p.m. _________________ School Board Chair Date: ___________ _________________ School Board Clerk Date: ___________ (March 3, 2023) 199627