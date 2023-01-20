Carlton Independent School District 93 C

Carlton Independent School District 93 Committee of the Whole Work Meeting Minutes Monday, January 9, 2023 The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met for a Committee of the Whole Work Meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023, in the Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Members present: Emerson, Hagenah, Karp, Nilsen, Ojibway, Szymczak with Superintendent Engstrom. Board Norms 2023 Board Goals The meeting adjourned at 7:14 p.m. (Jan. 20, 2023) 166688