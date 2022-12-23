Carlton Independent School District 93 C

Carlton Independent School District 93 Committee of the Whole Work Meeting Minutes Monday, December 12, 2022 The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met for a Committee of the Whole Work Meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Members present: Emerson, Hagenah, Karp, Ojibway, with Superintendent Engstrom. Members absent: Gustafson (arrived at 7:03 p.m.), and Szymczak. Business Manager Report: Audit Review Superintendent Report Principal Report: Literacy Club Update The meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m. (Dec. 23, 2022) 134569