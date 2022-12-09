Carlton Independent School District 93 C

Carlton Independent School District 93 Committee of the Whole Work Meeting Minutes Monday, November 14, 2022 The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met for a Committee of the Whole Work Meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the Middle/High School Library. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Members present: Emerson, Gustafson, Hagenah, Karp, Ojibway, Szymczak, with Superintendent Engstrom. Superintendent Report Data Privacy Standing Committees The meeting adjourned at 8:02 p.m. (Dec. 9, 2022) 127709