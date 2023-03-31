AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modif

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on an existing water tank located at 1804 Cloquet Ave., Carlton Co, MN. The modifications will consist of the collocation of antennas at a top height not to exceed 120ft on a 129ft tall water tower. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending such comments to: Project 6123001808- ENB EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (407) 792-9506. (March 31, 2023) 208274