ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS PROJECT: Twin Lak

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS PROJECT: Twin Lakes New Town Hall 1692 Douglas Road Carlton, Minnesota Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by Twin Lakes Township at the office of architect, RW Fern Associates, 5517 Grand Avenue, Duluth, Minnesota, up to and until 2:00 p.m., April 6, 2023, and then opened and publicly read aloud. Each proposal must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, addressed to Twin Lakes Township, and appropriately marked to indicate that it is a Bid for Twin Lakes New Town Hall, Carlton, Minnesota. Plans and specifications as prepared by RW Fern Associates, Inc. are on file at the Minnesota Builders Exchange and the Architect’s office. Electronic copies of bid forms, plans, and specifications are available at no charge from the architect. Printed sets of plans and specifications may be purchased for $50 (non-refundable). RW Fern Associates, 5517 Grand Avenue, Duluth, Minnesota. Phone: (218)722-8271. Email: Information@rwfassociates.com. A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on March 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 CR 61, Carlton, Minnesota. All bids must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, or a surety bond of a surety company duly authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota, payable to Twin Lakes Township, in an amount equal to 5% of the base bid. Said check or bond is submitted as a solicitation security conditioned upon the responder entering into a contract with Twin Lakes Township in accordance with the terms of the solicitation. It is agreed that said solicitation security of the successful responder will constitute liquidated damages, not a penalty, for the failure or refusal of the successful responder to execute and deliver performance and payment bonds and contractual documents, in correct form, within ten (10) days after receipt of the contract documents. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or parts of bids and to waive informalities. No bidder may withdraw his bid for at least forty five (45) days from the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP Susan Chapin, Clerk (March 10 & 17, 2023) 201166